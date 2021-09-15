One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, September 16, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, September 16, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in the sign of Virgo. The Moon continues to transit the sign of Capricorn.

Thursday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 3, the communicator.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 3 include American singer/songwriter, actor, and director John Travolta and American rapper and songwriter Snoop Dog.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Thursday, September 16, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Be sensible. Things in life rarely come easy, so when your heart is screaming not to take another to-do item on your busy schedule listen. You don't have to prove anything to people, Aries.

What you want to do is keep your attention on what is going on in your life now. If you add more, and things don't go well, the entire point is lost.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

You thought you were in love, and now you see their fatal flaws starring you in the eyes. What were you thinking? Your kind heart is way too generous at times, and letting things slide may have been the cause. Next time, let red flags be what they are.

Remember, you can't fix a person who doesn't see that there is anything wrong.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

You have been struggling to get everyone to work together, but there's just no collaboration, and the strife mounts daily.

Well, Gemini, this is one of those occasions where you have to step back and let other people solve their own problems. They will get there.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You are trying to balance things and one day you'll see that you cannot make everyone happy. It's super sad to think that you could put so much energy trying to, but count your losses and move on.

You've got one person to worry about who really does want to be happy, and that is you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

You're going through a lot of things and finally, it is all coming together nicely. Good for you.

There's a lot to be proud of. Give yourself a high five and a pat on the back for doing all this heavy lifting. You earned the credit.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength

You didn't think you could do this, but here you are slaying like this is what you were born to do.

You are truly showing up and making everyone realize how amazingly talented you are.

What a great feeling it is to know that you can pull something off even if it was a bit above your abilities at first.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

You are arguing with someone who does not want to listen. Why waste another minute of your time? Let them go. You'll see how they eventually do themselves in with their stubborn pride.

It would sound great to be able to watch it happen, but you've got other things to do besides waiting for disaster to strike. Success awaits you elsewhere.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

You're over the hump here with that temptation that always seems to bite you in the rear when you think you've kicked the habit. You are growing up.

Adulting has been hard, but see how you are getting past these obstacles? You are gaining so much wisdom these days. It's so good for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

You are going to be taking on a lot more than you bargained for at this job. You might not like that extra amount of responsibility.

It's not like you're going to be paid extra, right?

But, there's something coming and the foundation you've laid is revealing. Stick around, Sag. You may like this one.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

You are done being quiet and standing back in quiet observation. If you don't speak up, who will Capricorn?

You might not like being the bearer of bad news, but that's why you're the one who sees it. No one else can tell.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

You can't be the mothering soul to everyone. You are able to care, but only so far. This is now starting to damage your relationship with yourself. It's time to cut back a bit and let people grow up on their own. They can do it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

You have to stop worrying so much. There's nothing that you can do to keep this from happening without a full buy-in from all parties.

You said what you needed to, and now just pray. There's a lot of power when you have the universe on your side.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.