One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, September 15, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, September 15, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo which directs our attention toward the Hermit card, which is about introspection and thoughtful contemplation.

The Moon will be in the sign of Capricorn, which relates to the Devil tarot card, bringing attention to overcoming vices and things that sway us to do what we prefer not to.

Wednesday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 2, the Harmonizer.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 2 include American singer/songwriter Madonna, and former Presidents of the United State Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Ronald Reagan.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Wednesday, September 15, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

Rare is the person who doesn't shield themselves from an unwanted change in life, but the brave warrior in you knows that this is necessary.

So, cry, Aries if you have to as you walk through the door shutting it behind you. You know that each goodbye is only a fresh beginning somewhere else.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

Do you believe in a higher power? You are having doubts because you feel as though fate, the universe, and God himself have left you behind in so many ways.

Silence is not intended to make you feel alone, but to make room for you to birth something within yourself to reveal exactly who you are and what you're made of.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Focus is so important, so when you've become overly distracted with work, chores, family, and the things you might feel like you're paying attention but are you really?

Dial back a bit and look around. What is it in your life that's falling through the cracks? That is where you need to divert your attention to.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Good things happen in your life and you have a reason to feel lighthearted and hopeful. Drop the skepticism and worry. The things you want in life are coming to you.

There are certain situations you can't avoid. Destiny awaits you, and even if you are afraid that what's yours will be lost or missed out on, it won't. Your life has a purpose.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You have so many opportunities but one is golden. This is the gem of your day and you should not let it pass you by.

Don't waste time or assume that you will have this chance come to you again. Take a moment when it arrives and seize it. Carpe diem, Leo!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You need to let go, cut something out of your life in order to make room for another item that is more important for you to do.

You can't do it all, Virgo. You are limited by time, and for this reason, you have to be willing to trust when circumstances bring you around full circle.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The World

Success is relative. What works for you and makes you feel good may not ever be enough for someone else. So, don't compare yourself to others.

Don't bother looking at what everyone has done and then feel like you should do better. Be self-competitive. Move at your own pace.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

We all face challenges in our lives, and sometimes we conquer them, and other times, they conquer us.

You may feel as though this experience is going to break you down, but what if it doesn't? What if it makes you stronger?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

Self-doubt is normal. Everyone experiences it at some point in time. The thing is to remind yourself that you are human.

One day you might be 'off' but tomorrow you'll be back to being amazing. Don't let this single moment define you.



Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Think big picture. Everything has a broad purpose including the friends you have in your life. How are you spending your time?

Do you enjoy everything you're doing? Perhaps, it's best to a few things you do go so you can focus on what you truly love.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Empress

Feminine energy is essential to your human experience. Your softness, kindness, and nurturing energy can bring so much positivity to others and it even feeds your own spirit.

You may feel drained afterward. You're giving so much without realizing it. When this happens, withdraw and let yourself recuperate your energy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

You just need one idea to inspire you to take your life in an entirely new direction.

This is where the rubber meets the road and you can solve all your problems and get what you've been hoping for.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.