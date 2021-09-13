One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, September 14, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, September 14, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We are searching for answers to our problems, and hoping that the universe will show the way.

The Moon remains in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, and the Sun continues to transit the sign of Virgo.

Tuesday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 1, the leader.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 1 include producer and film director George Lucas and singer/songwriter Jim Morrison.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Tuesday, September 14, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

What is your big why? Lately, it may seem to others that you have lost sight of what matters most in your life.

Maybe it's the way that you approach the little things that reveal where your heart is, but something had changed, and it could be your values.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

It's good to do a review of the year to see where you stand, where you want to head, and what makes you feel motivated and driven to attain your goals in life.

You may be satisfied and contented with how well your year has been, and that's wonderful. But, there is always room for improvement...this is where to attend to in your life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

There's plenty to go around, right?

You deserve to let yourself be rewarded for all that you've done at your job, for your family, and for your colleagues.



So, treat yourself, Gemini. Go out and buy yourself something nice!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

You are getting much better at persevering when life hits you hard and tries to keep you down.

In the past, you cried and felt defeated, but look at you being the warrior that you are refusing to let the world place demands on you that you cannot handle. You're rising to the top, again.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You owe no one the right to your innermost thoughts and feelings.

The reason why your feelings remain inside of you until you're ready to share them is so that you can learn about yourself first and then let others get to know you on your own terms.

Learn to be comfortable with limited access as you grow more confident with your own heart.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

The day is filled with missed calls, phone tag, and emails that could be lost.

You will need to do your due diligence to make sure that anything you do has gone through, as technology can be problematic today.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

The wind has been knocked out of your sails. So, it's tough to pick back up where you started to rebuild your life.

It's normal to ask yourself if it's even worth the expense, time or resources.

You feel as though you have failed, but the only way to recuperate any losses is to jump into the ring again one more time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

You have that 'it' factor now, and this is what pulls you into the crowd to become the lead change maker.

This is your chance to show your stuff. You'll make a great impression and people are truly going to be impressed with what it is that you do, and how well you accomplish your work.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

You're looking for a reason to do what you want without conflict with your partner, but this may be unavoidable.

People have a million reasons why they don't want you to advance your dreams, and sometimes the stalling you experience is more about their fear of losing you than their need to hold off for other reasons.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

It's nice to do art and to write for yourself without the need to show your work to others.

It's almost freeing to not have any reason to make something beautiful besides the joy of creating.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Mastery of anything involves time, energy, effort, and focus. Don't let people or the need to please others distract you.

The parties can wait. The going out to dinner may be on hold too. You're building a future. As the saying goes, "you live today in a way that others don't, so you can have what others won't tomorrow".

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

After being at the top of your mountain you suddenly find yourself cascading down the other side.

You may not like your slow descent from fame, but life works in cycles. You will be back up again soon.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.