One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, September 13, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, September 13, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Quarter Moon will take place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, which brings attention to the Temperance tarot card.

The Temperance tarot card may mean that several zodiac signs will be worrying, contemplating, and trying to find out how to solve a problem that has them feeling stuck in life.

Monday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 9, the humanitarian.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 9 include American singers and songwriters Jimi Hendrix and Elvis Presley.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Monday, September 13, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

The Page of Swords when reversed is a warning that you're at risk for jumping ahead of yourself without a game plan.

You have to use your head right now. You can't let yourself be run by fear of not getting what you're after. If it's meant for you, it will be there for you. Have confidence.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Everything is so confusing right now, and this puts you in a vulnerable position.

You may not really be in touch with the way that you feel about a particular person or a relationship problems.

To get back to the basics is what you need to do. Try to set some time today to connect with your emotions.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

It’s a good idea to create some sort of a plan in order for you to do what it is that you want to do this week.

Get organized. Write down your goals. And put someone in a position of accountability so that you don’t procrastinate.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

A sense of sadness and possibly remorse could be sleeping over you today.

It’s OK to feel like things didn’t work out the way you had hoped. Even though your dreams are dashed today, tomorrow can be an opportunity to start all over again. Life definitely will look up for you soon.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

Now that you’ve had time to rest and catch your sleep up, the day is wide open for you to go out into the world and explore.

Have fun and don’t let your comfort hold you back from enjoying some freedom.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords reversed

You are ready to let something go and move onto the next phase of your life.

The anguish you feel in your heart is too much to bear. You might have held onto this sense of paying for too long and it’s something that you’ve become comfortable with, but now you’re at a place in your life where you are ready to close the door and heal.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

The one person you depended on was not able to be there for you, and it can be very sad and disappointing.

It’s difficult when you realize that sometimes you’re just out in the world on your own and making things happen, but at the same time this gives you a chance to prove to yourself that you are enough.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Do you have a lot of loving support surrounding you and it’s giving you a chance to see the world in a new light.

Your confidence is growing and it will help you to make better choices this month.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

What held you back and kept you from being able to focus is now removed and it’s like the enemies of your life and finally moved on.

This is where you can start returning back to your old routines and enjoy your life without feeling afraid of someone else ruining your chances at getting what you want.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

Someone made a decision and decided to back out of plans. And this can make you feel as though you aren’t important in their life.

Sometimes people need to do things and they don’t give a reason. It may not necessarily be personally against you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

You made a promise or you had an intention and something has changed in your plans that may prevent you from following through.

Instead of ghosting or not owning up to what happened just be upfront and admit that something went awry and you will make up for it later.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

You are hard at work to get things done, and you can feel as though there is no end in sight.

You may not see a result just yet. In fact, there can be quite a bit of work left to do before you get the benefit of your labor.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.