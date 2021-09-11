One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, September 12, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, September 12, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in Virgo the Moon enters Sagittarius on Sunday after spending two and half days in Scorpio.

Sunday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 2, the Harmonizer.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 2 include American actress Meg Ryan and American basketball legend Michael Jordan.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Thursday, September 9, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice

You may not find what you're looking for as far as karma doing things to others as you think it ought to do.

There are times when your role is to forgive and let go even if it means missing out on someone paying their dues in life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

You need to take a stronger position and role, but right now the timing is off, and you just don't seem to find the strength or time to assert yourself in that way.

Things will turn around soon, but in the meantime, be patient.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

You are a super smart person who has learned so much by studying and observing things in life.

But, that extra dose of intelligence is what may bite you when you show off your knowledge in the wrong company.

You don't want to be the one who corrects a person today. Instead, listen intently and let them learn on their own, or maybe they will ask later.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You're making financial decisions that anyone would find burdensome and difficult. You cannot expect that you will know what to do immediately.

What you need to know is that you can also make adjustments and fixes as you go.

It can be less stressful to think of your situation as flexible rather than only one choice and then you're done.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

You are going to just walk away when someone tries to pick a fight with you.

You don't need that type of negative energy in your life, and even if they are so wrong with what they say, don't bit their enticements.

Instead, let them stew in their own anger and you go enjoy the rest of your day.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

You can get too caught up on intuition, meditation and thinking that you can make things happen because you will it.

Everyone has free will, and the person you love may not be right for you, and this is a point of consideration you need to accept should things not work out the way you would like.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You are going back and forth on what to do and what not to do.

You have too many options and opportunities coming right now and knowing which one is perfect is not going to be easy.

Which has the lower fruit? Go with what you can get back what you invest quickly.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

It's good to get some thinking time alone but process your feelings, wants and desires.

You need to spend a little bit of time out in the world getting a pulse on what's happening in the universe.

Spend time doing something other than work to get your creative juices.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You're going through a tough time. You've done all that you can do and now what's left is to hang in there and hold on.

The time will fly by, and when you are finally at the end of this difficult journey you'll look back and see a warrior who pulled through from a difficult storm. Things will get better.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Your thought life was vibrant but now you need something fresh to bring things back to life. Read a book. Watch a movie.

Draw. Paint. Dance. Get your mental juices flowing and let yourself experience solid rest. What you need will return to you at the right time.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

No one really appreciates change, and that's often why they allow others to make decisions for them.

The fact is you're ready for a situation to be done in a new way. You don't need a crutch. You want to take the risk.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

It's best to do things your way right now.

Even if the world is telling you that you're wrong, there's a time and place where a person has to follow their own path and let the heart lead.

Listen to your spirit, it won't guide you into things that you're not mean to experience in life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.