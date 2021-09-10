One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, September 11, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, September 11, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in Virgo keeping us attune to our need to think about things to the point of worry.

We are even more intense while the Moon is in Scorpio, and as stated by the Death tarot card which rules, the circle of life continues to be before us.

Saturday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 7, the Seeker

Famous people who embodied Life Path 7 include American singer and songwriters Joe Cocker, Eric Clapton, and actress Marilyn Monroe.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Saturday, September 11, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

A false alarm can have you anxious for nothing. However, you will now be aware of the gaps in your life that need closer attention.

Focus your attention on tying up loose ends and keeping some disorganization at bay.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Knowing when to jump on an opportunity requires more than talent. It takes initiative. You are paying more attention to your fears than your gut, and it's time for a change.

Be receptive to both! There are areas in your life where nothing makes sense until you take action.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

You had your chance to be in the limelight but now you feel that the attention is on a new person and not you.

Instead of sulking, Gemini, it’s time to up your game and see that this is a new way to reinvent yourself.

The whole situation may feel like an unnecessary slap in the face but look at this problem in a new way. You are being gifted with a chance to show how your creativity has no limits.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

You are done being the victim in the story. Right now you are ready to take control of your life and your emotional energy.

This means that you will do more than guard your heart. Look at taking your entire lifestyle choices and relationships under evaluation and move everything into a new direction that's better for you in the long run.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

You know better, Leo. You have been down this road before where you rushed before looking.

This time you’re going to be smarter and wiser about the choices that you make, and instead of worrying about making anyone else wait for you, decide that they will just have to wait for you because you’re worth it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Someone misunderstood what you said and twisted your words around.

Now, here you are trying to figure out how to backtrack the mess and fix things.

This is a very confusing time, however, be sure to pay attention to what led to this point.

People get distracted and often fail to check in with each other. Next time make sure that you lead the way when it comes to clarifying what was said and what was meant.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

People often are afraid to tell the truth when they fear the consequences.

This mysterious side of human nature manifests in your life in some way where you cannot put your finger on what is happening around you but you sense that something is up.

Rather than go along with the game of denial, call it out. You know that it’s better to confront a problem head-on and deal with it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death

Themes come back around full circle and you may find that what seems to be outdated or unuseful has a sudden comeback.

This could be clothing or items that you thought you should discard and now will have a new need.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

You are doing quite a bit of thinking and not really evaluating what benefits you are experiencing here and now.

Try to come to a final conclusion and let it go. Once you have made a decision, commit to it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You are feeling caught in a trap and that your energy has been drained.

But there may be an out that you don’t see due to your mental status at this time. Take that first step. Even if you must do it afraid, you will find that fate leads the way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

A sad time and some bad news can leave your creative energy feeling worn and tired.

This is when you need a renewal of some sort in your life whether it be a time in nature doing something with a friend or taking a simple nap.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

You have great concerns about your ability to provide financially for yourself and others.

And you have been putting others before yourself for quite some time. But now it seems that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. All your fears won’t come to pass but instead, you will have finally arrived at a destination successfully.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.