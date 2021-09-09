3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On September 10, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will have a great day on September 10, 2021, will feel the effects of the Moon in Scorpio benefiting their daily horoscope.

Starting on Friday, we are stepping into this day with magnetic, sexy energy.

Which three zodiac signs will have a great day on September 10, 2021, according to astrology?

It’s going to be a great one for Leo, Sagittarius, and Capricorn zodiac signs, with the potential to charm those who have caught their eyes and step into a more comfortable tomorrow.

It is channeling sensual energy, with deep understanding and tension. There is passion under this Moon, calling for stellar date nights and rekindling of old sparks. This Moon is intense and not one to be taken lightly.

Meanwhile, Venus moves into Scorpio today as well, amplifying your magnetic energy and calling in people that you have wanted to get to know more. It won’t take many actions to bring in a crowd under this alignment.

Under this Moon, it is important to note that taking time for yourself is also needed just as much as the external energy you’re bouncing around with. This is an excellent time to get to know yourself on a much more intimate level.

Zodiac signs who will have a great day on September 10, 2021:

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, this Friday will be one of major completion, providing you with the great day you have been craving. There is a great likelihood of your desires coming to fruition. The connections and passions you have been trying to call into your life are arriving.

This can be true for Leos who have been waiting for their spark to come back, especially while Mars is in Virgo, your sector of money.

This can also be an amazing day for Leos in regards to the people they are attracted to. Without having to put much energy forward, the people they have been thinking about have them on their mind too; call it that Leo attraction.

You are a magnet for all of the things you have been wanting. It can be true too that the job you have desired will call you back, even if you feel you were underqualified in your application to a position.

Luck is striking for you. It’s much less superstitious as it is your insatiable charm being noticed by those around you. Soak up this golden sunshine during your day. You are calling in all the good you have been missing, and you deserve it so much.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your key to a great day is to follow through with your soul’s passion. Today isn’t one to surrender to others. This is one to hold close to your heart and to give yourself room to explore everything that has been calling to you.

Let your curiosity wander on Friday as you benefit from a Moon in your sector of endings.

You have always felt that you have a grand role to play in this life. Today can be a great day to try and uncover what it could be. There is no use dismissing your passions any longer. They call to you loudly and for once, you know you must follow the sound.

It’s time to put yourself first. May the things you attract today be the pieces of your soul that have felt lost over time. Be open to learning new skills and trades that you may not have believed you were cut out for.

Do not suppress your curiosity under any circumstances today. This is a wild nature that you must release and explore. It cannot be contained. Enjoy each moment you learn something new about yourself today. Allow yourself to be intimate with you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, this Friday is primed to be one of success, and for you, that is always a great day. While you may be in it for the long haul, the slow burn you’re feeling today will drive you wild and keep you motivated to continue on your pursuits.

Today you are capable of calling in all your passions this Friday during Pluto retrograde in your sign.

You may not always feel confident in your ability to make things happen for yourself. More so, it may be difficult to convince yourself that you’re worthy of things in regards to what you’re craving instead of what others need.

Let your excitement consume you. May you be devoured by your insatiable wants and needs. This could be the perfect day to start a passion project you have been putting off. It could also serve as the perfect time to send that flirty text in your drafts.

Don’t be shy. You don’t need any more confirmation that it is time to take that first step. It may have felt scary before, but taking the energy you feel this Friday and applying it to what you want will leave you feeling more powerful than ever.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.

