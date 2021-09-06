3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On September 7, 2021

While the Moon’s positioning in Libra is giving others the inspiration they needed, it is leaving some under the zodiac to have a rough day this Tuesday.

Some may find themselves struggling to find their muse to help them return to a more balanced life.

Which three zodiac signs will have a rough day on September 7, 2021, according to astrology?

There may be issues with making decisions and feeling incredibly torn between the options that they are facing currently. In this, people are finding that they need to throw their ideas at someone rather than keeping their chaotic thoughts locked away in their own minds.

However, balance will not be your strong suit on Tuesday. In seeking counsel in others you risk the possibility of becoming overly reliant on others to make decisions for you.

This will slowly strip away any independence you have been striving for and may have the people you rely on become frustrated with your exasperated needs.

It is advised that you take your time with the actions you need to take.

It is unwise to rush into making decisions before you have a good idea of how they will play out. Make this time for yourself and don’t push to act before you’re ready.

Be wary of any impulsive urges today that can distract you from where you wish to be going.

Zodiac signs who will have A rough day on September 7, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today you may be finding a reversal in your luck, which is contributing to a rough day for you. The tides are shifting and your world may be feeling as though it is flipped upside down.

You are cycling into some bad fortune this Tuesday.

While you may have experienced worse in your life, it should be advised that you stay on your toes today. You don’t need to compare this rough day with every single one you’ve ever encountered; it’s not a contest.

Don’t let your guard down on September 7, 2021.

Just because it isn’t as bad as it could be doesn’t mean you should go through this day as though it’s nothing. Be observant with your environment and those around you today.

Be cautious of the information you give to anyone else as well.

If anything, this is a call to stop and slow down for a little while. Listen to your body and how your mind is reacting to all you’re putting yourself through in the current moment.

Can you truly take on more without losing respect for your own needs?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today is shaping up to be a rough day for you as well. It appears as though you’re slowly losing trust in yourself and your ability to make the right decisions for yourself. Your moral compass isn’t damaged, however, it does feel shaken.

Are you questioning who you even are these days?

There may appear to be a slip in your authenticity lately, that is causing your confidence to be shaken.

You're having difficulty making choices for yourself, perhaps out of fear that you may unintentionally cause harm to someone else.

Furthermore, you may realize that the person you truly wish to seek counsel in you fear you will bother. As a result, you aren’t going to someone you feel comfortable confiding in and going to someone who doesn’t have your best interest at heart. How will you return to normalcy if you are acting out of the ordinary?

Trust yourself enough to know you aren’t a burden for needing help from the person you need. Keep yourself in check and understand when you’re asking an extraordinary amount from someone.

You will be yourself again, sooner than you realize, but don’t block yourself off by trusting in someone who is readily available instead of emotionally accepting.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, while today has its best intentions set forward, know that you have to first endure some strife. Rewards are in your future, however, this Tuesday is turning out to be a rough day for you, which is disheartening knowing the grief you’ve been experiencing lately.

This is a transformative period that is restoring balance in your life. While this sounds promising, you must first embrace the shadows that bloom in the darkness of your reality.

This may look like understanding and accepting the poor decisions you have made in the past instead of pushing blame on others.

This might be a time you would like some privacy on Tuesday.

It should take a special person to see the transformation that you are going through, not just the first person who expresses that they would like to experience it.

Some people who show interest are only intrigued by the ways you’re suffering, not the way in which you are growing.

This is a period that requires some sacrifice. While what’s to come is something extraordinarily magical, this current moment is for purging everything you’ve been holding back.

Do not dismiss the tough decisions that lie ahead today for temporary comfort.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.

