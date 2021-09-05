3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On September 5, 2021

There are three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on September 5, 2021, and the intensity of the day will be strongest for Gemini, Scorpio, and Pisces.

This Sunday is shaping up to be a rough day for a few under the zodiac. While the Moon shifts into Virgo later on Sunday, inspiring many to create a solid foundation and structure in their life to grow upon, some of the signs will be getting in the way of their own success.

This will hurt no one as much as themselves on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

There is so much potential under this Moon for growth and thriving futures, however some of us are letting our toxicity get in the way of the wonderful life we could be living instead. This is a form of harming ourselves, whether or not we recognize it right away.

Some may become lazy and self sabotage their futures out of fear of letting themselves down. There may even be some who are fearing change, even if it’s for the better, and would prefer to be stagnant than to move forward.

Being aware of the struggles you may encounter on September 5, 2021 could help you work through these issues. You don’t need to avoid the problem, because then the cycle begins again. Face these dilemmas head on to find some resolve in your situation.

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on September 5, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, this Sunday will be extremely rough for you, and it comes at your own hand. This Sunday you will find yourself feeling overwhelmingly jealous and confabulating enemies out of even passing strangers. No one is safe from your rage at this moment.

You may feel like you’re competing against others or unseen forces. It feels as though you have created an unrealistic expectation of yourself and instead of unpacking that you’re projecting it onto others.

The only person you should compete against is yourself, and September 5, 2021 this won't be easy.

It’s possible that the anger and frustration that you are lashing out onto others, and on Sunday, may be because of a fault of your own. It doesn’t make you a bad person to have errors, it just shows that there’s room to grow.

You’re avoiding the situation when you place what you can’t fix onto others. They aren’t the problem. The problem lies with the lack of control you’re feeling in your life these days. Focus on this instead of how you think someone else wronged you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, while this Sunday does appear to be a rough day for you, it’s one that you have been needing to have so you can move forward to a better way of living. This is a call to the end of something that you have been dragging out.

Whether it’s a job that you absolutely dread clocking into or a relationship that lost its flame long ago, it’s time to welcome the end of the chapter. This is a symbolic death that may be painful and feel devastating on Sunday.

The more distance you put between the end and tomorrow, the better you will feel, but September 5, 2021 will be hard.

You cannot carry this out any longer. You know deep down that there’s nothing that will resolve your discontentment and that ending things is the only way you will feel alive again. If it’s you or making someone else happy at your expense, why would you choose anyone else over your own happiness?

This end isn’t the end of times. Embracing saying good-bye and parting ways with the things that are keeping you stuck so you may welcome in a better, brighter future that provides you with everything you were truly looking for all along.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, this Sunday, you are your own worst enemy and the main component of your rough day (although it may not feel like it). This Sunday you are finding anyone to blame for the things that have gone wrong in your life.

However, the truth is that the actions you took are what has left you here. You made mistakes and instead of resolving them you are shifting the blame onto people you may have even hurt, regardless of intention.

Do you associate admitting you messed up with extreme guilt?

It’s not a personal attack on you to admit when you were in the wrong, it’s just accepting that you’re imperfectly human. You’re avoiding problems by looking around for the person who is inflicting this pain instead of looking at yourself.

All of this time you put into looking for an enemy to live in spite of you could be pouring into bettering your life. Why let more time slip by trying to find someone to blame for how your life is? Focus on how you can fix the problems in your life so you can find peace again.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.

