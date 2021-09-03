3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On September 4, 2021

It's a great day for all zodiac signs on Saturday, September 4, 2021, but for three life takes a special turn for the best.

With Saturday’s waning Moon in Leo all under the zodiac are trying to obtain that confidence that leaves them feeling empowered.

As we inch closer to the new Moon we are embracing that fresh start and obtaining control over our lives we’ve been missing.

Which three zodiac signs will have a great day on September 4, 2021, according to astrology?

Today has the potential to be a great day for Aries, Leo, and Libra.

It is leading you down an incredible path to see riches and success while balancing out your chaotic life. This is a day to step into your highest potential without any doubt. Your insecurities have no place here.

This is a day that you can utilize to recognize how proud you are of yourself and what you’ve accomplished. This could also make for a great time to focus on some inner child healing or talking kindly to and about yourself.

You deserve a little gassing up. If people aren’t able to provide that for you, make sure you do it yourself. It’s time to recognize all that you have been working on becoming and feel a strong sense of pride in the steps you’ve been taking.

Zodiac signs who will have a great day on September 4, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, if you’ve been feeling cut off from the rest of the world, today is a great time to socialize and reconnect. You may need to recharge your social battery at times, but you are at 100%. This Saturday is a brilliant day to make connections that have felt difficult to make lately.

There is a great balance happening in your life between your interpersonal connections, business, and self.

It feels as though it’s about time that things start clicking in your life. Be sure in this that you’re enjoying the ride and not biting off more than you can chew. You don’t want to overwhelm yourself in the moments that things start making sense again.

There is even a potential to make headway with healing some inner child wounds today. There is a possibility for reconciliation with someone you thought you would never see again. You may also be able to service your inner child today and help heal ancient hurts.

You always knew it gets better, it just takes time.

Put one foot in front of the other and go make those proud strides into the new life you’ve been creating for yourself. Have faith in yourself once again.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, this Saturday is setting up to be a great day for you! There is a likelihood of good fortunes. Be on the lookout in your inbox for opportunities coming to you and keep your phone on in case a job calls back today.

This could very well be a profitable day for you that recreates a sense of security in yourself. Often you may find yourself panicked when things don’t go according to plan or mellow out. You don’t always do well with calm.

Enjoy the profits your energy attracts today!

However, you should be mindful that you can’t let your guard down entirely. You don’t want to fumble the ball. Be sure you’re making wise decisions with the good fortune coming your way so you don’t repeat any harmful cycles in regards to prosperity.

You should also try to stay focused as much as you can today to avoid any injury. Be aware of your surroundings while being open to the luck you’re being greeted with. Just because things are good doesn’t mean you should stop maintaining your wellness.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, what a great day for you, especially in regards to that big heart of yours! Today is a wondrous day for you in regards to love and infatuations. You are attracting all the right energy to you today.

The love you are witnessing today is special because it is unconditional. This is a sustainable, long-term, committed passion. Whether it’s with a close, platonic friend or an admirer that is growing closer, you can expect to be the apple of someone’s eye today.

Be sure you’re ready to commit.

If you would rather pour the love that’s around you today into yourself instead of someone else, that’s your right! You don’t have to love someone just because they love you. If you would rather love upon your goodness, take notice and proceed!

As your heart grows bigger you may feel the world is a warmer, safer place. Enjoy the little moments that make your heartbeat a little faster and soak up the appreciation and admiration wrapping around you today.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.

