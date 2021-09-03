3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day Starting September 3, 2021

The Leo Moon is going to bring a rough day on for some zodiac signs this Friday; so, hang in there.

Sadly, three zodiac signs who will have a rough day, September 3, 2021, will find that the weekend starts off tougher than usual.

Which three zodiac signs will have a rough day on September 3, 2021, according to astrology?

While the Leo Moon is helping a lot under the zodiac to see their inner confidence that has been hiding, Leo, Libra, and Scorpio, will find that the astrology confirms their deepest doubts.

For some horoscope signs, they may even see that their confidence is false and is only enabling them.

We may see confidence turn into something sour on Friday.

With difficult astrological transits on Friday, some under the zodiac may have a harsh reality check. While the Moon in Leo can be a rude awakening, it may be the only way to nip bad behavior in the bud.

While it may be difficult to navigate through your Friday, the astrology for the day will provide you with lessons learned to apply in future situations.

Don’t ignore the insight these difficult situations provide you. That is the only way you truly fail yourself.

Be open to growing instead of being stuck in who is right in a situation and you may find that this Friday is much easier to navigate than you may be anticipating.

3 Zodiac signs who will be having a rough day on September 3, 2021

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, this Friday, your rough day stems from a false sense of confidence and overindulgence. You are becoming excessive with your bad habits and justifying them too freely. Consider this a wake-up call to your reality check before you are too far gone.

You cannot live your life like this.

While right now you may be feeling as though you’re just having fun, you’re truly hurting yourself more than anything. If you aren’t taking who you will be someday into account you’re setting yourself up for a difficult time.

You don’t have to address those difficulties at the moment but is that something you are willing to unpack in the future? That doesn’t sound fair to you. Leo, you cannot feed your vices to the point of being overindulgent.

It isn’t truly nurturing yourself to cater to your reckless habits. You may be riding high now, but this isn’t something sustainable to carry out. Be cautious with where you’re putting your energy. You could end up burning bridges you need for true support.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras, this Friday is proving to be a rough day for you as well. You are flaunting things that are not truly yours yet. If things fall through before you are sure, you’re going to realize you’ve made a fool of yourself.

You are more than welcome to celebrate every win in your life, no matter how big or small. However, watch your flex. If things are unsure don’t speak on it until it’s solidified. You never know when a false friend is in your presence and is actively working towards your downfall.

Don’t be unwise in your celebration.

You don’t need to tell others for the victories to be true and it’s not holding back the truth to withhold information before the outcome is spoken. You don’t want to call in people who are preying on you.

Check yourself and make sure you aren’t confabulating any of your ventures. Keep yourself in line. All will come in due time, but take a lesson in patience in silence on September 3, 2021, to avoid fumbling your bag.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, while the other signs having a rough day this Friday are because they are being overzealous, you become insecure. It may feel like the actions that occur on Friday are only happening to solidify your intrusive thoughts.

Starting September 3, you may feel like the placeholder in other’s lives. You could be experiencing extreme doubt in your place in this world. Your mind is convincing you this Friday, and you are not worth anything and that you are wasting people’s time.

You are irreplaceable.

You are so much more than what your cruel thoughts are trying to convince you. Not everything is confirmed. Sometimes there are just bad days where people can’t effectively communicate. That doesn’t mean they are plotting to leave you.

Be gentle to yourself and don’t listen to your mind when you know the thoughts aren’t true. Challenge yourself to be kind when you feel like scolding yourself like a child who has done something wrong. There is no error in your existence.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.

