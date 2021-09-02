3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Someone To Love During The Moon In Leo Starting September 3 - 5, 2021

There are three zodiac signs who find someone to love during the Moon in Leo starting September 3 to September 5, 2021.

Finding love is not easy, even when you have self-love and are confident in who you are as a person.

Moreover, it seems like the older you get, the harder it is to find, and during this pandemic when people are skittish about meeting people in person, it feels impossible to find someone to love.

Starting Friday, we get a little help from the Moon in Leo starting September 3 to September 5, 2021.

The Moon in Leo enters the courageous energy of Leo. except when certain things happen that set new energy in motion.

As they say in astrology, "as above, so below" and when the Moon leaves the zodiac sign of Cancer entering Leo, our need for security and introversion changes. We want someone to love, and we want to find that person - wherever they may be.

There's less risk-taking with a Moon in Cancer. You can't find love when you're sitting at home eating pizza and watching movies - or maybe you can... but eventually, you have to meet to see if the chemistry is real. This is where the Moon in Leo sets things into motion for Aries, Leo, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Leo is an assertive zodiac sign who wants to have the attention of someone and to know for sure if there's love there and not waste time.

When passion starts to push desire during the Moon in Leo starting Friday through Sunday, three zodiac signs who (want) to find someone to love may get lucky.

Zodiac signs who will find someone to love during the Moon in Leo starting September 3 to September 5, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, love is on the brain this weekend, and it starts when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo. The Moon kicks in your desire for romance, play, and fun.

It doesn't hurt that Venus is in Libra with Mercury. In fact, these two planets emphasize your desire for connection, communication, and a real relationship.

You don't need much of a push to take risks. You barely will need any prodding. In fact, you may already have your eye on someone that you met or are chatting with online and finally decide you're willing to take a leap and meet via Skype or FaceTime.

With the Moon in Leo, you will find someone to love because you stand out from the crowd. Moon in Leo has your heart awakened to the possibilities, and if you had any fears this week, you won't let them stop you from looking (and getting) what it is that you want.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you want to find someone to love (yesterday). You've been holding back watching and waiting, working on you, but it seems as though no one is making the first move. So, you're going to do it.

You're going to slide into someone's DMs and start the conversation going.

You may not like being the initiator of romance, but life is going by too quickly and there's no time to lose. You are ready for romance when the Moon is in your sign. And, you're feeling confident and a bit frisky.

You sense that you've got a lot to offer, so the worst that could happen is you'll be rejected when you invite someone out on a date.

But, you will have tried to find someone to love. You may treat love like a numbers game, but you never know. You could get a yes when you ask the first time and get a lucky shot at romance this weekend.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, when the Moon is in Leo, you find yourself going against your own rules. You can't help yourself.

The Moon in Leo activates your sector of marriage and relationships. Despite the fact that you enjoy being independent and single, a part of you longs for someone to love.

It's this little change in your thinking that unlocks the keys to the universe. It opens the doors of opportunity to allow you to find what you're looking for.

You may find love that is right in front of you already, but you've been too blind to see it out of a refusal to give up control.

Regardless of your situation, the Moon in Leo gives you a chance, to be honest with yourself, and that in itself changes everything when it comes to romance.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.