3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Disappointed In Love During Mars Opposite Neptune Starting September 2 - 16, 2021

There are three zodiac signs who will be disappointed in love during Mars opposite Neptune starting September 2, 2021 to September 16, 2021.

What's another negative influence to us when we have proven ourselves to be warriors of love and determination in a world that is so often times filled with negative influence?

It is just another day for us, or in this case another few days. And while sometimes it feels like all the odds are piled up against us, each and every transit or cosmic aspect that we experience is here for us to imbibe lessons from. Whatever comes our way, we can handle it.

For Aries, Scorpio, and Pisces love disappoints during Mars opposite Neptune for two weeks in September.

And so it is, with Mars Opposite Neptune walking into our love lives just to cause a disturbance. We may decide we are suddenly uninterested in the person we are entangled with, or we may fall prey to gossip and slanderous words - we may become vulnerable, or shall we say - suggestible to the influence of those who do not have our best lives in mind.

These are the days when our resolve becomes weakened. Depending on what sign of the Zodiac we fall under, we may not be able to handle the pressure of the relationship, or, we may even find ourselves saying nasty things to a person who more than likely doesn't deserve to be told such things.

If we can learn from this, we'd better do it quickly as to not destroy something we've worked so hard to achieve.

Which 3 signs will find themselves disappointed in love, during Mars Opposite Neptune, starting September 2 - 16?

Zodiac signs who are disappointed in love during Mars opposite Neptune starting September 2 to September 16, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You've always been on the fence with your relationship, even when you're 'all in' and have convinced yourself that everything is alright. It's as if you're a fuse that's just been lit, and this transit - Mars Opposite Neptune - is the flame that ignited the change in you.

But is this change valid - is it something that can actually be good for you? Or, are you just starting a fight because it's in your nature to stir things up?

While you may not be someone who takes their fight to the physical, you must certainly ARE someone who loves in to indulge in mind games, and that is what you'll be playing during this dangerous time.

All it took was once turn of the screw, so to speak, and now all you can find is fault in your relationship, and in the person you are involved with.

You take very little responsibility here and blame it all on them. What you don't realize is that it is you who is under the influence, and you who is playing the game alone.

Mars Opposite Neptune is the master player here, and you are merely a pawn.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

These are times of great self-deception, and even though you feel you cannot be touched by such an insulting coin of phrase, 'deluded' is exactly what you are, in terms of wanting to pick a fight with your partner - another action you'll be part of during Mars Opposite Neptune.

You refuse to look at yourself; you consider your actions to be fair and straight forward; you are a no-nonsense person, so why would you ever want to start trouble? And yet, there you go - starting trouble and backing away, as if you've suddenly become a victim.

What may have happened is that you simply didn't get what you wanted from your partner, and now you're throwing a hissy fit of sorts - it's all 'their fault' and 'they don't listen.'

You'll even find a way to justify your curtness, believing yourself to be completely innocent and put upon by a partner who is hard to deal with. You will build a fantasy of disappointment, which may have the potential to bring everything down, like a house of cards.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Your disappointment over love will form in your mind before it manifests as reality, and will start with a little nit-picking - which will turn into an all-out battle of the egos.

Perhaps over recent days, you've been overthinking things, meaning, you're dwelling on what you call your partner's 'bad habits.' At one point, those habits were acceptable - we are human, after all, and we're not always that pretty.

What might have been acceptable, during Mars Opposite Neptune, is now unforgivable and - rejection-worthy.

While your partner may not be the award winning picture of perfection, you certainly are not either, and you will definitely be kidding yourself when you launch into them without noticing your own faulty behavior.

This really is a case of 'it takes two to tango' and if you keep on passing the buck without taking responsibility for any of your own behavior patterns, then you may not get to the 'kiss and make up' phase.

