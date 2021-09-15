3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On September 16, 2021

We have a great day in store for Aries, Taurus, and Capricorn, especially on September 16, as the weekly transits look favorable and promising all day.

With our Moon waxing in Aquarius today, and our Sun in Virgo, we might just find ourselves doing a lot better than we thought we would.

Affecting us on September 16, we have Moon Conjunction Pluto, Moon Trine Mars, Sun Trine Pluto, Moon Square Venus, and Moon Conjunction Saturn...all in one day!

And that last transit - Moon Conjunction Saturn may present to us the one main hurdle we have to leap over. Will we do it? Yes, we will!

Hinduism brings us the Elephant God, Lord Ganesha - the bringer or remover of obstacles, and similarly to the Saturn conjunction, we too, will be watching our behavior as we remove our own obstacles.

We will be channeling our inner Ganesha, and for certain signs of the Zodiac, this will be a truly spiritual and mental advancement.

We are on our way to greatness, and depending on who we are and what we can muster up in terms of stamina and determination, we are bound for success.

Zodiac signs who will have a great day on September 16, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There's a good chance you'll be dwelling on the past today, remembering certain details that belong to an undesirable circumstance.

You've overcome many obstacles in your life and you rarely enjoy revisiting the places where you got hurt, yet that dang Saturn energy has you going over some of the bad old days, in your mind.

While that doesn't exactly sound like a great day is in store, you are going to take the other cosmic influences and use them to your advantage.

Moon Trine Mars is like a vitamin that pumps you up with a healthy attitude, making all things great and small feel like minor victories.

Sometimes a great day means a day that isn't wrecked by an overwhelmingly emotional past. You are climbing to the top of the heap today, Aries, and you deserve the peace and stability that you fought so hard to achieve. You are doing well, friend - stay the course.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You've been going through a, shall we say, 'sexy phase' as of lately, Taurus, and as far as the universe goes, that doesn't look like it's going to stop any time soon.

You can thank Moon Trine Mars for that extra boost. Now, what makes the day so great for you isn't, however, about sex - it's about the youthful and vigorous 'sexual' energy that allows you to achieve just about anything you set your mind to.

This is the stuff that dreams are made of, and you will channel that energy into creativity. Music is high on the list for you on this day, and so is - believe it or not - interior decorating.

Seems randomly specific? Think again, Taurus. You've wanted to do an overhaul on the home/apartment/room for a while. Today's the day when the big ideas come in - along with the sales that are just waiting for you to grab.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Who loves power and control? You do! And thanks to your good friend, Sun Trine Pluto, you'll be the one who calls all the shots today, Capricorn. Now, as we all know, having power over people isn't exactly a goal, and those who you 'rule' over can oftentimes feel resentful of your overlord attitude.

With all this conflict, how could this possibly be that great of a day for you? Well, that's where your other cosmic pal shows up for the party, and his or her name is Moon Trine Mars.

Similar to the booster shot of super confidence that was just dropped off at Taurus' door, you, too will be brimming with self-assurance - aka 'charisma', and we all know what charisma does to people: it makes them believe you, buy into you, and trust in your decision-making.

It's a party over at Capricorn's house today, and you'll feel like whatever you do, you simply can't go wrong. Rare days, indeed - eat 'em up!

