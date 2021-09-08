One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, September 9, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, September 9, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun in Virgo and the Moon in Libra paired with Thursday's numerology remind us that we were made to accomplish and experience so much out of life.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, which in the tarot is the Hermit, encouraging you to look within especially when carving out your path in the world.

Thursday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 5, the freedom seeker.

Famous people who embodied Life Path include 5 American actors Nicolas Cage, American rapper Eminem, and American pro-golfer, Tiger Woods.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Thursday, September 9, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

The truth is that passion is complicated.

You have so many things you'd like to do but to be told you need to focus on just one can create internal conflicts.

You are ready for more, but even you Aries, need to control your energy so that you're able to get one item done well, and quickly.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You were destined for great things, Taurus, so when you feel like the walls of life are closing in on you, you want to fight it with all you've got.

You weren't made to think small, so it's good to resist the circumstances in your life that are holding you back. Persist!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

You are growing more and more in tune with your inner beauty and as a result, you are feeling a great desire to nurture your relationships with love and kindness.

In your own, sweet way, you're helping others learn how to love without the need to be controlling. It's a wonderful thing.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Someone may be talking from both sides of their mouth, and believing in their promises can be a mistake.

You won't want to put all your faith in a relationship that has proven to be problematic.

Hold fast to your resolve to not do things that go against your better judgment.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Travel plans need to be made soon. You're ready to get out there and explore the world.

Update or get your passport ready for it. Even if the money isn't there for you right now, an invite or opportunity is coming your way soon.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

Nothing is better than to have a difficult time finally be behind you.

Even though you are entering this new phase of your life, you might still wake up wondering when the floor will fall out from beneath your feet.

You may even think that the bad thing will come back, but this is just your fear. You've been through so much. Life is moving on and so should you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Have no doubt, Libra, the cream always rises to the top. You are doing a great job at work. You are on top of your game.

Even if you mess up, the negatives are going to turn out positively for you. Life and work always have conflict, but you're doing things as they need to be done.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

Honestly, Scorpio, you need to see the situation without taking things personally.

You may be fully invested but that does not mean when someone drops the ball that they did it on purpose to throw you off course.

It's not about you this time, so try not to project yourself into the problem more than needed.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

The chain of addiction is breaking and it's starting with you.

You are growing wiser and stronger with time because you are learning to understand what triggers you, so you can avoid the temptation that tripped you up in the past.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

Not everyone knows exactly what they want to do with their time or even with their life.

You may not like the idea of doing just one thing and only that. You're a diversified individual, so of course, you want your life experiences to reflect you - the whole person.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

The rules are what they are. It's hard to make changes when everyone isn't on the same page.

You have to slowly introduce what you want to see happening in the future, and who knows? You might be lucky to get your own way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You don't like to take control of a situation, but this time you need to. Ownership is going to be the key to your success.

You may not feel comfortable asserting yourself in this way, but Pisces, once the discomfort is behind you, you'll be so glad that you did.

