One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, September 8, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, September 8, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We want what we want and have the determination to get it.

The Moon is in the sign of Libra, the sign of relationships. The Sun is in the sign of Virgo, the sign of work.

Wednesday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 8, the Powerhouse.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 8 includes singer and songwriter Barbara Streisand and mystic Edgar Cayce.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Wednesday, September 8, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

A false start can be quite frustrating for you right now. It’s time for you to go back to square one and regroup.

Although your plans may not work out according to what you had hoped, there is an opportunity despite a delay.

Try to see things from the bright side despite your disappointment. This turn of events may be what you need.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

Sometimes you have to go off the page and do your things spontaneously.

Even though you may have had all your appointments and schedule set, a called out of the blue to do something with an ex, may be the plot twist that's too tempting to pass up.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

It’s hard to keep your thoughts and opinions to yourself, but if you want to avoid an argument, and it’s not your place to say so, your silence may be what will keep you away from the drama.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

You may be facing a tough decision when it comes to finances.

The money that you’re putting into a business or project may not work out for you the way you want or as quickly. It could continue to be a money dump.

Cut your losses sooner than later in order to avoid financial catastrophe or ruin.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

You may get your feelings hurt, and it can be hard to understand why someone would be mean to you when you've been so nice to them.

Someone could betray you and have you wondering what you did wrong. A friend may only be concerned with themselves and not how you feel.

Don’t allow your identity to be defined as someone else’s mistakes.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You may be breaking away from the pack mentality and starting something new on your own.

It could be a business or a project that means a lot to you.

Even though it may be hard to do this on your own, you'll find it rewarding and will enjoy having more control over how things work at the start.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

What someone tried to conceal from you will start to reveal itself without any warning.

When you realize that you could not trust a certain individual, don’t let denial kick in and keep you from the truth.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Try to resist the temptation to wallow in your feelings. You may be hard-pressed to have a pity party for something that you could not control.

Don’t blame yourself for things that you could not change even if you wanted to.

It’s OK to be sad, but it’s not your place to take something on that wasn’t yours to begin with.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

One idea can become the foundation of many positive changes in your life.

You will find yourself in the middle of a money-making opportunity that gives you a chance to position your finances in a better way.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

You will be asked to lend a friend some money. They may be looking to you as a safety net during a difficult time.

If you have it, be prepared not to receive it back. Perhaps consider giving what you can as a gift.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Sometimes your feelings are not correct, but they are a sign that you need to dive deeper into how a problem affects you.

Be sure to focus on facts versus how you feel.

If you are angry and emotional or tired, take a moment to regroup before jumping to conclusions.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You are determined and ready to get to work.

Do you have your eyes set on a prize, and you will not stop until you get it. It’s a great time for you to start a major project, and see it through.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.