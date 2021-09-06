One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, September 7, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, September 7, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

It's time to create something new as we move away from the New Moon. But, what?

The Moon enters Libra which brings attention to the High Priestess tarot card, pointing us to our internal creative potential by looking within.

Monday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 3, the Communicator.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 3 include American singers and songwriters David Bowie and Jimmy Buffett.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Tuesday, September 7, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Opportunities may not work to plan, and that is not necessarily a bad thing.

There are forces at work helping behind the scenes to bring things together perfectly.

Focus on something else while you’re waiting. Worry for nothing. Good things come to you but on their own time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You’re working diligently to learn new things and even if you wonder whether or not it’s worth it in the end, it will be.

Betray your feelings! Focus on the goal.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Yes, it would be so nice to have things back to the way they were. But then you would not have grown into the person you are now.

You have come so far. See the value in this experience. It’s made you stronger.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

You are ready for so much more. That’s why you’re anxious to get started on this journey.

It’s been too long keeping things to yourself. You don’t need to protect yourself from the unknown. You’re ready to face it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

You are surrounded by good friends and people who adore you. Feel as though this isn’t happening now?

It will. Imagine this in your life. It’s what you deserve to have for being such a good-hearted friend.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

Not everyone will want to argue with you right now. You may appear to be so docile and sweet but it’s apparent that deep down inside you’re a fighter.

Your boundaries are clear and if you protect them, they will not be crossed.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

You’re vulnerable right now, and you’re going to go against your better judgment. You may not want to do this but the risk is there.

Stand strong, Libra. Don’t make a mistake in not trusting yourself. Self-doubt doesn’t mean that fear is real.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

People can be hard to deal with. Take your time. Don’t react. Let them see what life is like in your absence.

Missing you may be the lesson they need right now.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

If the opportunity isn’t for you, don’t take it. You might get in the way of the person it’s meant for.

You don’t have to say yes because they asked you. Saying no is just as much of a blessing at times.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

You thought you wanted this but now you don’t.

You don’t need to explain why you’ve changed your mind.

It’s enough to say it’s not for you and decline. They don’t have to give your permission. This is your life to live.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Not everyone who does wrong gets caught. Sometimes bad people really do get away with what they have done.

It’s not your place to seek revenge. It’s best to just let the universe pick up where the law failed.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

The changes you faced are through. It’s time to celebrate and to be thankful for what’s in the future.

You’re going to have so much time returned to you to do things you enjoy. Look forward to the next chapter of your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.