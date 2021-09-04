One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, September 5, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, September 5, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We are one day away from the New Moon in Virgo, and it's time to think about new ideas, plans, and intentions on Sunday.

Sunday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 1, the Leader.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 1 includes American singer and songwriter Jim Morrison, American actor Tom Hanks, and American professional golfter Tiger Woods.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Sunday, September 5, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

It's hard to let a dream die, especially when you have believed it was all you've ever wanted in your life. Then, when you finally have the chance to take what you've been after and realize it's not what you thought it would be, it's confusing.

Now you know the truth, you can rest your mind and focus on new things. It was worth the journey. If you had not come this far, you might have spent a lifetime wondering 'what if?'

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You can't go through your entire life doubting yourself ever time you make a decision.

You have been right most of the time when you listen to your gut, and not knowing what could happen is normal. Holding off, though is a time suck. Be decisive, Taurus. The one thing you can never replace is time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Tenacity is what sets you apart from others. When you think about quitting but stick to your guns, you seem to get over that crazy overwhelm and see things through to the end.

Stick-to-it-ness is what you need right now. Don't give in to your temptation to quit. You will overcome and be so happy that you did.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

You've become overly concerned about someone's problems, and they seem to be less concerned than you are. It's causing you a lot of stress.

But, sometimes you have to allow people you love to go through their own lessons, and love them less in order to love yourself a little bit more.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

There are times when the pressures of life seem confounding but then there's that sweet place where it's all behind you and you can move forward.

You don't have to deal with the drama any longer. You are way ahead of it all now, and things are resuming back to normal.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star

There's a lot of beautiful things taking place in your life.

So, it's time to count your blessings and to give thanks to the universe for giving you the gifts you have. No one is like you, Virgo, and that is what makes you so special.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

It's hard to face the truth. You have been trying hard to avoid an unpleasant result, and yet, all your efforts still lent themselves to a fear you hoped never to face.

This is going to be tough, but ti will make you stronger. So many lessons are in store for you now, and you will endure.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

You are making a few mistakes when it comes to money lately. Perhaps you're distracted or just bored and looking for ways to fill the void in your life.

It's a good idea to slow down and pay more attention to what you charge when out. You might benefit from a budget that helps you stay honest with your finances.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

When you have friends who are so talented and who enjoy doing the same things that you do, you should try to take advantage of your creative opportunities, and do something together.

You never know what can happen when you pool all your talents together.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Rest is so important, and lately you've allowed yourself to burn the candle from both ends.

You need a break, and you should not feel guilty for asking for it. Imagine how productive you'll be after a mini vacation.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Your guards are up, and you are protective of your heart because you've been hurt so many times in the past.

You have played the fool before, and you don't want to ever put yourself in that position again. It's going to take some time for you to feel safe again, but with time, you will.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Do something outdoors, and allow yourself time to reconnect with nature.

You need to get in touch with what reminds you about the simple things in life. It's so good for your soul to clear away all negative energy and release the tensions of life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

