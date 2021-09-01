One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, September 2, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, September 2, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo which brings the themes of the Hermit tarot card. The Hermit tarot card is about introspection and personal evaluation that comes from a deeply rooted sense of self.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer, and we are thoughtful, pensive and emotionally driven.

Thursday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 7, the Spiritual Seeker.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 7 include several American actors/producers and directors: Antonio Banderas, Julia Roberts, Mel Gibson, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Michael Douglas.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Thursday, September 2, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You are doing a lot of thinking lately, and on one hand that's a great thing. You need to take time to evaluate your actions before you jump to conclusions and do regretful things.

But, on the other hand, this is not a great practice for someone who already knows what to do. Are you procrastinating, Aries? Maybe that's something to consider.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

You have a lot of emotions coming up lately. You are sad, angry, and even worried at times.

There's no way around it. You have to look at what's going on with your life. The question is are you willing to slow down to do so?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You are making big plans and you're buying things you need, but do you realize how many times you hide behind stuff to avoid looking at yourself in the mirror each day?

You are beautiful, Gemini. You may not see that in you, but you are. Don't be afraid to see your beauty.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

You are giving away the farm. All your love and care is being shared with others, leaving you little of yourself in return.

You deserve TLC, too, Cancer. If you're the one who is always giving, then who will be there to help you when you are in need?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are rushing ahead of yourself. Take a moment to listen to what others are trying to tell you.

You don't have to agree with the things people say, but you can allow opinions to be voiced, then make choices you feel are important - with or without their input.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten Of Cups

Life was made to be a two way street. You have been going through the motions, and honestly, it shows. Return to a place of sincerity, Virgo.

You can't fake what you feel for too much longer. Eventually, it's going to show and people will know how you truly felt.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Money has to be managed or else the bills will manage you. You can't escape the truth of taxes and what you owe, so don't hide from expenses.

Deal with them head on. Call to see if you can make a payment arrangement. You might be surprised with how easy it is for you to do.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You've been scowling about life long enough, and now it's become part of your misery these days.

Maybe you just need a little bit of time alone to reflect. Take a nap. Get into the internal rhythm of things. Let yourself be.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You are going back and forth about what it is you'd like to do next. You're between comfort and stagnating.

You know you need to make moves, but there's just so many unknowns. Still, aren't you ready to take the challenge?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You can't fight fire with fire. You have to be the picture of love.

You have been getting pulled into the drama of someone else, and it's causing you to lose a lot of traction in areas of your life where you have overcome hardships.

Don't let the need to be right all of the time cause you to fall short of your dreams.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon

You have missed the fact that certain people will not tell you the truth unless they have to, and even then, some will test fate until they are caught.

You're grasping at straws to get someone you know isn't trustworthy to come clean. You know. There is no further need for confirmation.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Get ready for the fight of your life. You don't want to be caught unprepared.

Have your things in order and be ready, even if that means you have to disconnect from others for a little while.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.