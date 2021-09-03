One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, September 4, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, September 4, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We are risk-taking but strategic as we move to make change in our lives.

The Sun is in the sign of Virgo. The Moon will be in Leo all weekend.

Saturday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 4, the Manager.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 4 include American singer and songwriter Bryan Adams, and American actresses Demi Moore.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Saturday, September 4, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Don't give up on your dreams, Aries. You're not working for some pipe in the sky idea or fantasy. Everything you do is a time investment with a purpose.

Other people see you so focused, and because there's nothing to show for your efforts yet, they think it's in vain.

But, you know that you're laying the groundwork. You know that your efforts will pay off. Stay strong.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

You have lost so much recently that it also feels like you've lost a part of yourself in the process.

This is a moment in time, and it's not the end of your journey.

There's a healing that will take place, and once you have nursed your heart's wounds back to life you're going to be stronger than ever before.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

You're at the recovery stage of the chaos you have just experienced. You're cleaning up after the mess, and it's a relief to know that the worst is behind you.

Now that the light is starting to show back into your life, the world will appear to be brighter. There are good things coming your way. The past is history.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

There's nothing like having a monkey wrench thrown into the equation when suddenly BAM, your entire world falls apart. You did not see this one coming.

You might not have been able to prepare even if you had. This was just an unexpected fact of life, and unpleasant, too.

Don't let yourself be overly concerned that you will not be able to recover from it. You will. It will just take you some time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

You thought you had someone there to help, but they got busy and now you're on your own.

You will learn just how amazingly resilient you are through self-sufficiency. It's a tough lesson, Leo, but it comes at the right time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

You have to start somewhere, and you aren't used to working at this level. So, there will be mishaps and mistakes.

That's all a signal that you have to slow down and not be so quick to take action. No one is perfect, and you may need to ask for help or apologize. You'll get there. Don't worry.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

You aren't as tempted by things as you used to be. You have got a much sharper eye now.

You see what's coming before it sends you into a tailspin of desire where you need to have that one thing you know isn't good for you.

It's the top of the mountain now, and despite the fact that you're not completely immune to desire, you are stronger than you used to be.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You feel trapped and you may not see a way out. You don't know how you got to this place, but there's a solution that is obvious.

Your fear prevents you from seeing it, and you may even be afraid to try.

Don't fall into the belief that you're never going to be free of this. You will. The opportunity is knocking at the door, all you have to do is open it to receive it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

You've been asking and praying for a miracle, and it feels like the universe has dropped the ball and nothing is happening.

There's a reason that your prayers have not been answered right now.

It's that you are not ready for the next step. Work on yourself. Things start to manifest when everything has fallen into place, including you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

You're going to be in good company, and people will respect you and give you credit for all your hard work and efforts.

You're moving into a new phase of your life where your peers admire all that you do. It's going to feel so good when you find your place in this world.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

You are in a position where you have to manage all your resources including your time and your projects.

You have to do this so that you feel more organized and on top of your game.

It's going to require you to take a step back and you may feel like this is slowing you down, but in the long run, it's important.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reverse

You aren't as intuitive as you used to be. Something is blocking your energy. You feel as though it could be that you see things without clarity and need a bit more insight.

You need to step back from the noise around you and search within your heart. Reconnect to the source of your creative energy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

