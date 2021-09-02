One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, September 3, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, September 3, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The day is filled with strength, courage, and amazing energy. The Moon will move from emotional Cancer into courageous Leo.

Leo is associated with the Sun tarot card which promises us that things work out no matter what the situation.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo.

Friday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 8, the Powerhouse.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Friday, September 3, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Wands

It's a beautiful thing when you are able to see beyond the moment and dream about the future.

You are the initiator of your life, Aries. With your strong tenacity, you can accomplish more than you dared to dream. Keep going, things are happening, with you being the catalyst of change.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

It's so easy to let things get in the way, but you know that people who have decided not to plan will keep disrupting your schedule if you let them make it a habit.

It's hard to tell people no, but today, do it once and then they will respect your time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

You can't push and push things to happen just because you want them to. When you do this, you're acting a bit self-serving, and it's not right Gemini.

The rules are not yours to make when it comes to how others live their lives. You have to live and let live, and sometimes you have to say goodbye when it's just not working and no one sees eye-to-eye.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

You know that someone isn't being completely upfront with you. So, when you start to feel uncertain as to how much of yourself you can reveal, you should heed your intuition.

If someone isn't being upfront with you, you won't win them over by disclosing more of yourself. In fact, the opposite is true.

They may perceive you as weak and willing to be taken advantage of when they have the chance.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You've got way too much on your plate. You want to do it all, but Leo, it's not possible. You can't be an expert if you are trying to put your hand in every pie.

Pick one thing to focus on. You don't need to prove yourself capable of so many tasks. Really, being an expert in one is going to make your life so much better.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Not everyone is going to agree to disagree. To them, this concept is war.

They want you to come to their side or fight you until you are no longer willing to stand your ground.

You might want to just send them packing with a wish-you-well, and let them figure things out on their own.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

You have goals, and you are working on them, but you still could use a little tightening up with how you invest your energy and resources. It's not enough to pen down your dreams in a journal.

You need to do more than that. Think of how you're going to get there and set your day accordingly.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

If it took such a small ordeal for your friend to stop speaking to you, then there is a good chance the friendship was not what you thought it was.

You were just handed a truth that you need to give thanks for. Things could be worse. It's best to cut your losses now.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Life is too short to do things you dislike doing. Of course, some tasks have to be performed out of necessity, but you don't want to spend all of your time working just for a paycheck.

Keep searching for a career that makes you excited to get out of bed. It's out there. You just have to decide you won't settle for less than you deserve.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You want to do something no one else has done. Then, that means you'll need to break old patterns of thinking that hold your creativity and imagination back.

Try to do one small thing that gets you out of your comfort zone. Go for a drive to the beach or take a stroll in a park and observe nature. Change things up.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Breathe easy. It's a wonderful feeling when you are able to let things go. All the pieces have fallen into place.

You're in a much better position than you have been. Life has presented you with a clean slate. Write whatever you want to see happen in your life now.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

The lessons of the past are in front of you. You see clearly what you could have done better, and you're taking responsibility for it.

This is your growth moment. With wisdom beside you, life changes, and you won't take the opportunity for granted.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

