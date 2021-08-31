One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, September 1, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, September 1, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Wednesday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 6, the Nurturer.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 6 include American actress and comedian Rosie O'Donnell and American actress Goldie Hawn.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Wednesday, September 1, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Watch your back, and also have a backup plan in place. The Ten of Swords is a warning that you may have a big catastrophe on your hands soon.

Someone could pull the rug out from beneath your feet and make it seem as though your plans are all folly. Be sure to stand on your own two feet, Aries. It's best when you know who you are depending on.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles Reversed

It's one thing to fight with everyone else. It's a completely other thing to argue within yourself.

You have been going back and forth with an inner dialogue that has gotten you nowhere.

It's exhausting, isn't it? That's why you just have to stop this madness. Make a choice and stick to it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups Reversed

You don't know everything, so why pretend that you do. You have been known to lead prematurely. But, you have to just sit tight and hear others out.

They may have a lot to say that you haven't heard yet. Clarity happens when you tune into what's going on around you, and you will realize stuff you didn't notice before.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Set a mini goal for the week. You have a lot of dreams and hopes. There's no reason why you can't see them come true. It won't happen overnight.

You will need lots of patience, but stick to your goal and see how one step at a time you can lay the bricks to your foundation down, and then build.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

You thought you aced this one but here things are, and you didn't really get what you had hoped.

Someone else got the promotion or the praise for what you thought would be awarded to you. Don't quit because your ego is wounded. Stick around. You're next to climb the ladder of success.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

No one likes to feel stuck in a rut. You have been feeling as though nothing you do is working or getting you anywhere.

So, you haven't been as active or ambitious but this is what you have to do to get where you want to go. There's no replacement for consistency or hard work.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Judgment

When you are unsure about something, don't go running to everyone else to hear what they might do.

This not only leads to more confusion, but it will cause you to feel even more self-conscience about what you need to figure out.

Find one person that you know can direct you to the right resource. Look for dependable people to guide you now.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death

The ending of things leaves everyone feeling melancholy. You're not the first to feel the sting of bitter sweetness.

There's the one side of you that is sad. There's the other part of you filled with relief that the next chapter is going to begin, and what needed to end is over.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

Nothing says you can't box me like a person who is constantly reinventing themselves.

There are things in life that can not stay the same, and for you, that is everything you are about - change. It's an amazing thing to be the trend-setter, isn't it?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

New is never easy to implement. Change is a big deal to a lot of people who are fond of the way things are.

Don't let your creativity be stifled by the frailty of others. You have to be yourself, no matter what.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

Sometimes god appears to be silent. This can cause you to feel all sorts of anger when your prayers appear to go unheard.

Your life, and everything in it has a purpose, and even if things seem to be silent and unmoved by the universe, that doesn't mean you are alone in the world.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

Being strong doesn't make you any less feminine than you truly are.

It can feel like you're throwing your feminine sensibilities aside to assert yourself, but being powerful can be just as womanly as anything else in your life.

You have to become more comfortable with this side you, and when you do, you'll never downplay this side of you again.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.