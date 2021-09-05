3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week Starting September 6 - 12, 2021

The week of September 6, 2021 is going to be great for three zodiac signs: Gemini, Libra, and Scorpio.

New beginnings and healthy choices are what this week is all about. We are starting to use that magnificent Virgo energy for all the right purposes.

We are striving for the best this week, and in doing so, we are also getting rid of what we've come to discover is both non-sensical and of no importance in our lives.

For example - unhealthy diet and poor exercise - if that's been a part of our lives, then it will be during this week that we begin our ascent into healthier choices.

With our Moon in Virgo, and Venus Trine Jupiter, we're looking at a happy blend of practical thought mixed with hope for a loving future.

Certain signs will take to this energy very, very well, which will in turn work out positively for them. It's a good week to acknowledge inspiration and act on it.

By the week's end, we'll be feeling even more open to inspiration, as the Moon enters Sagittarius - this will be particularly beneficial for those who like to get into little projects, just for the fun of it. All in all, if we stay open, we will be able to receive the mighty blessings of the universe, which are abundant and glorious.

Who is going to have a Great Week according to astrology, Sept 6 - 12, 2021?

Zodiac signs who will have a great week starting September 6, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You will not be able to tear yourself away from all the concentrated fun you'll be having this week, Gemini, and in your case, that really does mean 'little projects.'

Whether you're deconstructing an antique clock, or you're starting a new garden, you are in the right place at the right time.

Virgo energy works well with your mind; you are analytical and precise; you desire the best of everything and it will be during this week that you find that courage to go ahead with some plan that you've kept secret all this while.

You are also encouraged by the change in weather - as it gets cooler, so do any issues you have with anger, or regret. You will be happily engaged this week, and eager to share what you create.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You'll be experiencing this week under the influence of Venus in Scorpio, which will thoroughly get you going in terms of love, sex, and romance.

Just when you thought real, committed love was not part of your karmic playlist - boom! In walks someone to stir up your notion of what this whole 'love thing' is about.

You're going to fall in love, Libra - and, because the week just keeps getting better, they are going to fall right back in love with you.

Your skeptical side may shows it's face for a minute or two, but you won't be able to deny the fact that things just 'feel' good this week, and that love can really and truly be a part of your destiny.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Starting on September 6, you're going to feel like a door opens wide for you, and on the other side of that door is pure potential.

It's as if you suddenly want to take that chance; no more fear, just this awesome realization that you, too, can be happy, no matter what.

It's a brainy week for you, too - you'll find yourself being very solution-oriented. You don't see a problem, and if one should come up - you know how to deal with it.

You may also find yourself ready to take on more responsibility, even in the love department. With Venus Trine Jupiter influencing you, you'll be able to see your present relationship as one that has the potential for longevity and contentment.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda

