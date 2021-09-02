Weekly One Card Tarot Reading For September 6 To September 12, 2021

Your weekly one card tarot reading is here for September 6 to September 12, 2021 with predictions for all zodiac signs in astrology.

Ah, September. For some, it means the end of playtime and the beginning of work. This, of course, harkens back to our childhood, when we had summers off.

There's a slight melancholic feeling in the air, and yet, now that we are all grown ups, we know that September also represents work, action, busy-ness, and in a way, new life.

This week has much in store for us. The cards are quite positive, and when they are not glaringly so, they are filled with good advice which will help us proceed.

We must invite this week into our hearts and see the process through - the year is beginning its decline into Winter, and while many of us feel a little down in the dumps as the year ends - this is also a time of great new opportunity.

We fight over so many things, we humans - we waste so much time defending ourselves, hurting others, forgetting who we are... we forget how little time we really have here, and we end up regretting our actions.

Let us move forward now, in peace. Let us put in the effort to be at peace - to love our neighbors, to be kind to ourselves.

Weekly One Card Tarot Card Reading For September 6 - 12, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Queen of Cups, reversed

You are filled to the brim with love in your heart, and while this card shows in reverse, it matters not - the love is still there.

You may experience some hesitancy in this love, due to the normal feelings people get when they are either in love, or feeling deep love for another - family member or friend.

When we feel deep love - as you do, Aries - you also invite vulnerability in. It can't be helped. We worry about our loved ones, and that is more than likely what's going to occur for you, this week.

It's your worry, though - not their condition. They are in fine shape. You are just so sweet to care about them so deeply.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Five of Swords, reversed

This card is going to allow you to right a wrong that's been done to you. It may be an old wound, something you've nursed for too long - something you finally come to realize as that which you must rid yourself of. And, you will have the success you need.

You have fought hard during this battle, and only you know what you've lost - and what you've gained.

This week will have you reminiscing over this struggle - however, it is time to lay down that sword, my friend. The battle is over, and now you can rise up, victorious.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Strength

You are the very soul of strength - it is what you radiate - and what you require this week. Life has never been easy for you - and you have taken the blows.

Oftentimes you do become perturbed and confused, yet, you always rise above. You are the warrior and your conviction, this week, will see you through to the end.

You are there for others, and you are good to yourself - this is not always the case with you, Gemini.

Yet, this week will have you respecting your own choices, which will in turn bring you the mightiest strength of all: self love.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Two of Cups

The beauty of love and romance is literally in your cards, Cancer. Your connection with the person of your choice is strong, unyielding. You feel even closer to this person than ever before.

This could be a friend or a lover - a child or a parent...it may even be your pet. This being is considered a familiar of yours, a true love of your life, and it will be during this week that your bond grows even stronger.

This is the week for soulmate connections and that special feeling that you can only get with one other person. A beautiful week is here for you to enjoy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): King of Cups, reversed

There is nothing that you won't do for the one you love, and during this week, you will prove this to be true. You are solid, dependable - and even if you come across as a little pushy or bombastic, you are still the one your loved one can turn to when they need guidance.

You may have to put aside your pride this week, and give in to the idea that you might not have all the answers, alas, what you do have is love - in abundance, and that is exactly what your loved one needs from you.

You will be thanked and appreciated this week for your generosity of spirit, and your kind ways.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Ace of Wands

This week should prove to be absolutely amazing for you, Virgo, as you will rise to the top, when it comes to work and the workplace environment. This could mean a new setting for you to work in, one that agrees with you immensely - or, it could imply that respect is coming your way.

Just when you thought you couldn't take it anymore, comes this beautiful and strong card to tell you that you are so much more appreciated than you ever knew.

Expect a promotion, or a financially beneficial accolade; your life is working out well, and the good fortune is spreading into all branches.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Two of Swords

Decisions, decisions - and blind decisions, at that. You will be presented with a choice, during this week, Libra.

No matter what you choose, you will be content with what you receive. What may feel confusing to you, however, will be the choices - and these choices will make you think very hard.

This kind of deep contemplation will bring about new ideas for you, inspiring ideas that will lead to creative acts.

You are surrounded by goodness, and now all you have to do is decide which great path to take. How fortunate for you! Either way, you win.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Five of Cups

You may spend a small portion of this week going over some past memories - just enough to jolt you out of the past and into the hopeful future.

We all suffer the slings and arrows of love, and you have too - yet, you gain so much knowledge from the past.

You now know what to do and what not to do when it comes to love, and you feel very confident that it's all worth it - it's worth the time spent recalling old failings because you are eager to learn and even more eager to move on. Love awaits you, and now you are ready to accept that. Good for you, friend.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Justice, reversed

Justice - not vengeance. This week you will receive good news, but it will be bittersweet. You will find out that you were right all along, and that whatever it was that tried to harm you in the past is now officially gone from your life.

You will have your justice, and it will bring on feelings of sadness for you...this victory is both tremendous, and heart-rending.

You will be saying goodbye to someone - or something that no longer serves you. Point your arrow to the sky, Sagittarius, and aim for the stars. You are now ready to let go.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Seven of Pentacles

In a way, this is a typical Capricorn week; all work, and much success. You are tending to your crops, so to speak, making sure everything works according to your plan. Your plan is well laid, you are a master of organization and control.

Your skills will excel this week, and most of your efforts will be done on your own, alone.

You are far from needy, and very able to concentrate and focus on the one thing that requires your attention. This is work-related, as it tends to be with you, Capricorn. It's a week of great success and intense focus.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Four of Cups, reversed

While this week may be clouded with confusion, it is also a week of great learning, for you, Aquarius. You will be focusing on family during this time, and while all is well - there are still things in your family life that need to be sorted out.

This is not the week where you'll get your final outcome, however, you will discover many interesting facts during the week that will allow you to make sense of whatever is going on in your family life at this point.

You are an essential player here, and all will be well - this is the week where you figure out how to make that so.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): The Hierophant

As September ushers in the cooler months, so shall you allow yourself the spiritual retreat that is needed in order to flow with the seasons.

You may find yourself in deep thought - private thought, this week, Pisces, and you will take comfort in the spiritual.

Books will be read and referred to; you are only too happy to engage in meditation practices, as well as self-help studies.

You do not want the darkening of the light to dim your focus, and so, this week, you keep your eye on the inner light.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda

