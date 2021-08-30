One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, August 31, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, August 31, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

There's lots of energy in the day, and with so much to do, it's best not to procrastinate.

The Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and the Moon is in Gemini.

Virgo rules the Temperance tarot card, which is about thinking too much about a matter. Gemini rules the Magician tarot card, which reminds us to use our talents wisely.

Tuesday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 8, the Powerhouse.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 8 include Richard Gere (who is also born on August 31), Stevie Nicks, Lucille Ball, and Whoopie Goldberg.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Tuesday, August 31, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

It's not always you, sometimes it really is everyone else.

You're not crazy, when you wonder if this is where you are supposed to be. There doesn't have to be a straight solution either.

You may have outgrown this situation, and like you, they are just as ready for you to find where your talents are put to better use.

The thing is that they cannot choose this exit for you. You have to choose it for yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

What a creative time for you. The universe has opened your mind to thoughts and ideas that you can put into action.

You don't want to hush the sound of your inner voice when it's calling you to create and make things.

Go ahead and indulge yourself into the things that you feel you ought to be doing. Paint. Sing. Dance, and play. Make life happen for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

You are the person who gets to choose your path. So, when you feel like people are telling you to do things that you don't find exciting, adventurous or interesting, then look inside of yourself.

How will you ever know what you want to start and commit to if you never dig deeply into your spirit? You have to do this, Gemini. Not for everyone else, but for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

It's your talent that matters right now. Do your best to see all that you have to offer in this world.

You can always work to improve your flaws, but your god-given skills are always going to rise to the top.

Have faith in your abilities and the fact that if you're meant to be somewhere, nothing can remove you until it's time for you to go.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

People like to fight over things because they are stuck on the temporary things that life has to offer. But, your job is to focus on what comes from the spiritual side of things.

You're aware of this reality of life, and this is going to help to give you the peace of mind you need during a dark time of your life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You really are thinking a lot more than usual, and this could be due to unresolved conflict in your life. If there's a rift between you and someone you love, then try to build a bridge.

No, it's not easy to say you're sorry, especially if you think that they should be the one to apologize.

However, you are sorry that this problem took place, and for that you could wave the flag of surrender over and call a truce.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

You have been working hard at work, so of course, you're going to find a position of success.

This was not a matter of if it would happen but of when. You deserve to be recognized for all your hard work. You helped others, and now you will reap a reward for doing so.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

When you apply yourself in such a way that time and effort come together nicely, good things happen. You get the job you wanted.

You end up finding a spot for yourself at work that you needed. Doors open for you, and you have a chance to make an impact.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

What are you feeling lately? You've been mulling over ideas and processing quite a bit, and these feelings that come on strong have been overwhelming.

The landscape of your mind is wide open for you to explore and to express. So much is being placed into your hands, and you can use it to the best of your talents and abilities.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

When people start to project their own needs onto you, yet not see what it is that they are doing it's hard to understand how they could miss their toxic behavior.

But, they really may not see how unsettling their habits are. It can cost you a lot of time trying to explain. So, why do it? Place their lives into the universe's hands. They are big enough to handle this problem, and chances are yours are already full.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower

Things were going fine, and then suddenly - wham-o, you were hit with an unexpected problem that you do not have time to solve nor do you have the energy or resources to do so.

Dial a lifeline, Aquarius. Call a friend. You will not know who may be able to help you, and want to do so out of the sheer joy it will bring them. You'd be surprised!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Quit fighting with people who have nothing better to do with their lives other than to cause drama for someone else.

You know that you are stuck in a no-win situation when someone won't even listen to a word you say and all they can do is argue or pretend they have no part in the matter. Move on, Pisces. You deserve better.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.