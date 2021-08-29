One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, August 30, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, August 30, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini.

The Sun is in Virgo.

Monday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 7, the Spiritual Seeker.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 7 include American singer/songwriter Eric Clapton, Queen Elizabeth, and Princess Diana.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Sunday, August 29, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You want to be in control of your own money. You've earned it, so of course, you deserve to have input on how you spend it.



So, when people try to tell you how to live your life or what to spend your hard-earned cash on, it's confusing. You don't like it, and you may put some space between you and those who act controlling.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

When you feel as though there is nothing left for you to do, focus on all the little tasks that you rarely have time to do.

Go for a walk. Take a catnap. Rest. Go out for a long drive to nowhere. Catch up on gardening or hang out with your friends. Not every minute of the day needs to be about work.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

You have a reputation for being a rule breaker, and the truth is that you do like it when things change and aren't always the same.

There are some moments though when it's best to follow the status quo. You might enjoy a little diversion, but keep things simple when you can.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

You don't have to stick to every plan that you make. You can decide to cancel. This might not be for you. You may have said yes, but now you realize you're not the right fit.

It's hard to back out at the last minute, but it will be harder on everyone if you live a lie and try to pretend that you are fully dedicated when you are not.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

You have been torn apart emotionally, and now you have to nurse your internal wounds. The heart knows when it's been wronged, and it takes a long time for you to heal.

Your pride got wounded. You had some fun but soon discovered that the game was on you. This is not an easy thing to come to terms with, but with a little bit of self-care, you can face the world with your chin up.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups



You are so intuitive. You know when you're right. Why are you doubting yourself? Is it because someone has told you that you're off point?



The truth is that you have to really think about what matters. Is it making someone else comfortable at the expense of your own happiness?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

If you really don't know what's going on then you should just say so. There's no shame in admitting ignorance, Libra.

In fact, it takes a lot of maturity to share that you have to learn a bit more before you can contribute in the way that you would like to do.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You have been thinking about how to do something new. Things at work are tense and it's causing you to want to make a big change.

You don't want to have to remain somewhere just to earn a paycheck. You want to be happy with what you do.

You're looking for value that is reciprocal and where you feel like your work has a purpose.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Life has finally started to pay people back for the things that they did to you. And, now after all these years of wishing that karma would pay a visit, you actually feel sorry for them.

You have a big heart, Sagittarius. The truth is that these things would have happened whether or not you wish for it to happen.

You can still ask the universe for forgiveness to clear your conscience but don't blame yourself for when people reap what they sow.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

You have to nurture your dreams for them to become a reality. You need to pursue your goals and learn what it means to give birth to a vision. It's not going to be easy.

There are going to be moments when you wonder if you're doing things wrong.

You will be so happy though when what you want to create is birthed. You'll have so much appreciation for this journey, but this typically happens once you have reached your destination.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

It's time to go back and reorganize. What worked in the past, won't work for you now. You've got to try a new strategy.

You need to go about things in a different way, and not keep doing the same thing over and over again. As you change, so does the rest of the world. That's just how it goes.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are rushing into things. And, you're not really listening to your friends or to anyone who is giving you advice.

Are you sure that they are giving you bad information? Will it hurt you to stop for a moment to listen to what it is that they say and then make an educated decision for yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

