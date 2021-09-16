Your one card tarot reading for the week of September 20 is here with a prediction for all zodiac signs starting on Monday. Here's what the cards have in store for you.

If we are perceptive and keep our minds open, we can see how the cards reflect both our inner state, and the state of the world around us.

With so many reversed cards in our lineup here for the week, we will be seeing many things from both sides of the coin.

Perspective is everything, and thankfully, we are able to learn from every angle presented to us.

This is a week where we will come to confront our own doubt, only to discover that we're not so bad after all.

Doubt is at the heart of what keeps us back, however, when we can single it out - we can move on in peace. We can become the adventurers we know we are, without that nagging inner voice that tells us to stop.

The Tarot gives us great lessons for the week of September 19 through the 25th. There's nothing to fear - because we know we will rise above our own self-doubt, as well as our need to involve ourselves with destructive situations.

We will be reevaluating many things in our lives, and we will stride forth with courage and determination.

What does the Tarot have for each sign of the Zodiac, for the week of September 19 - 25, 2021?

One card tarot reading for the week of September 20 - 26, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Ten of Pentacles, reversed

You have recently made a killing, so to speak - meaning, you've succeeded at bringing in a lot of money.

This is all very, very good and will be able to afford you some of the things you want in this life - however, as this card is in reverse, there comes with it a warning; do NOT get ahead of yourself. Do not overspend, or assume that this money is going to last forever.

It is a card the begs you to use wisdom in materialism; Honor the abundance you receive by using it wisely and proportionately.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Six of Pentacles

You have made some wise moves, and it will be during this week that you get to experience the fruits of your wisdom. There is much order in what you do this week; you have built a foundation that is stable - this crosses over from your home situation to your work environment.

All is secure, and it is on this foundation that you can begin to further your good work. This card is here to tell you that you are on the right track, that your efforts are not only sober and stable, they are also long-lasting. You have done well for yourself, and it shows.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): King of Cups, reversed

This is a beautiful card to receive, straight up or reversed. As it is, in reverse, this card represents great love for you - with a hint of doubt. It's a very typical human reaction to love; when love is so great, many of us start to wonder when it's going to fall apart.

That's not going to happen, but that also won't prevent you from envisioning its failure. Do not worry - love is in the bag, for you. You will feel overjoyed and secure this week. Don't ruin it for yourself by overthinking things.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Four of Pentacles, reversed

This week you flip your attitude on its ear and reverse course. You have been spending way too much time licking your wounds; the past is dead and this week you come to know this, full stop.

There is no longer a point in dwelling on where you made mistakes - if those mistakes brought on lessons and you actually learned from them - then this is the week where you make a firm decision to move on. No more 'past'. It's now time to proceed.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Eight of Cups, reversed

Here we are looking at a very pleasant life; you've done well for yourself in terms of love. You are well-loved and you feel very secure - until you allow suspicion to set in.

There is no reason for you to suspect your partner of any wrongdoings; when you let your mind wander, you tend to go to the negative places.

Try to avoid that, and if you can't, understand that this is 'your' fiction and has nothing to do with the reality of your very loving and safe partnership.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Five of Wands, reversed

This will be a week of intense responsibility, all of which you can handle. Nonetheless, you will be feeling overwhelmed. Everyone wants a piece of you, and you are obligated to show up for all of it. It's not negative - it's just tiring.

You will successfully balance work and home life, no matter what the demands are. If possible, see if you can pace yourself during the week - schedule out, in advance, what needs to be done, so that you can move in an organized fashion.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Ace of Wands, reversed

This Ace brings with it a major opportunity, and in its reversed state, the opportunity may be less than what you expected. It's still good and has the potential to be lucrative, but this card invites you to think hard on your decisions; is this really what you want?

While it seems to be handed to you on a silver platter, there's a downside here - it may not be the right move for you. You will have to confront the idea that, while something may make you money - it may also take more from you than you want to give.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Nine of Pentacles

You are the rising star this week. This card is straight up - and it is fantastically promising. This is materialistic - it relates to money and acquisitions. If you are in business, you will get to experience a new level of success.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Your home life will see improvements as well. You will enjoy the fruits of your labor - you will also see how being well-organized with your work and life can bring you clarity and security. There is nothing here but a positive flow of good energy and a successful direction.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Six of Wands, reversed

This week will bring revelation; you will see through a situation that you once thought was one way, only to discover that it's entirely different than it appears. This may look like seeing something clearly for the first time - it's work or career-related, and it will be eye-opening.

You may discover that someone has not been upfront with you in the workplace and that you now need to reevaluate what's going on. It's good that you spotted this now. Keep your eyes open from now on.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Page of Swords, reversed

Here's a week where you are going to receive a challenge. It is work-related, and it is threatening. Someone much younger than you wants to take your position, and that is not only an awful thing to feel, it's going to put you on the defense. Stand your ground, and do not let their arrogance get to you.

You are strong and in the position of authority - they are merely the foolish new person who believes they can come in and naively take what they want. Rollover them - do not give in to this intimidation.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Four of Wands, reversed

You may feel confused or disoriented during this week. This card is one of opportunity and adventure, yet in its reversed state, it oftentimes represents delusion or lack of hope. What's good in this is that it's also representative of a temporary condition, so it won't last too long.

This could look like you, being handed an opportunity, only to have it taken away from you minutes later. It's a good lesson in detachment and patience. Take it in stride, and roll with it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): King of Swords

And in the end, you remain the strong one - in work, at home, in love. This card is pure power - but it also comes with a certain kind of coldness, meaning that you may become an enforcer of some rule, this week.

You are the last word on the topic - and those around you must listen. You are the wise one, and you must be respected. This is also a card of great self-respect, which is something you will come to know this week. Good for you. Stay strong.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.