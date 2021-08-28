One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, August 29, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, August 29, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is Virgo. The Moon enters Gemini.

Sunday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 6, the Nurturer.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 6 include American singer/songwriter, the late John Denver, Michael Jackson, and American actress Goldie Hawn.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Sunday, August 29, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Star

Luck favors you right now. Sometimes you get a chance meeting with fate and the windows of opportunity fly open.

Don't question it too much when the winds start to change and it seems as though everything in your life works smoothly.

You're here for a reason. Take the season of luck with stride.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Your instincts are strong and should not be ignored. When you choose to look the other way, you do yourself a disservice.

You start to shut down your inner child and you also keep yourself from experiencing the joy of knowing what you need to do at the right time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You have been doing quite a bit of thinking and you are ready to make a decision.

So much of your worries and concerns have remained close to your heart. There really wasn't anyone who you could talk to.

There's only one thing left to do now, and that's for you to decide that you're going to follow through on what it is that you want. The person responsible for your fate is you. So, why wait, Gemini?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Don't over think. When you try to manage more than yourself it can cause you to go a bit crazy in your mind. When this happens, Cancer, you know what to do.

You need to let go and let God, or just throw caution to the wind and trust that life will work itself out, with or without your involvement.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

You need a good old fashioned cry, Leo. There are times when hot tears heal like nothing else.

You have been through so much this year, and it's OK to mourn the losses. You're at the next stage of your journey, and so it's good to grieve.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

You can know a person, but you don't always 'know' a person until they have been through many difficulties with you.

So, if you were wrong, then that's not your fault. People don't show you their worst side until the time is right for it to be revealed.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

You are such a mother-hen when it comes to your friends.

You are the one who will bring feel-better gifts when they are down. Your sweet side is just perfect for someone who is going through such a tough time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

Sometimes you do the homework and make a plan, and then you've got to go by faith.

You won't know if something will work until you've tested it out. You just need to move forward and see how it goes.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

There's a lot of disappointment here, and you didn't realize just how bad you would feel until the moment where the light started to present itself at the other end.

You are going to feel both a sense of wonder and awe on how you made it this far, and then there may be a feeling that you could have done better, but you did. You really did.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Money management is so important.

You're making and losing quite a bit, and so if you want to grow your financial well-being, put a well-thought out plan in place. You'll be amazed at how much you benefit from one.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

Your spiritual side is silent because it's starving for your attention.

You have to feed your spirit with quiet time, room for reflection, and good friends. These are the things that give your soul a boost.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

You never went out looking for trouble, but here it is, and you found it without even trying.

You are holding on to all the drama, chaos and problems within your self. You don't want to complain, but maybe you should.

Who does it help if you refuse to, Pisces? Maybe saying something will be the best choice.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.