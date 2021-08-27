One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, August 28, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, August 28, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We feel ready to explore our freedom when the Moon is in Taurus with crazy Uranus.

Saturday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 5, the Freedom Seeker.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 5 include American actress, director and producer Angelina Jolie, and American singer/songwriter Don Henley.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Saturday, August 28, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Telling people what do you think will get you no where.

Some people may not be able to see your vision and think you are just gossiping or bragging about matters that you know nothing about. Let your work speaks for itself.

Sometimes it takes time, and you can be impatient. But it will be worth it in the end.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

You have to go back to square one. Sometimes plans fall apart because your foundation was not rock solid.

You may be wanting more than you should have right now, and it's causing you to feel frustrated.

It's OK to feel in the moment, when you succeed in the end. This is why it's important to go back and regroup and make a plan.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

You keep asking the universe to help you understand why a person is the way that they are but there's nothing that you can do to make a change.

People have to grow on their own terms. You can love someone as much as you can but until they're ready nothing will happen. And you both go down together.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

It seems as though the world was against you. And now you realize that it was really just a lot of tension for nothing.

It's hard to let your guard down and feel safe once again in a space that was filled with chaos and anger.

However, it's important for you to move past this so that you can return to yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

You have been wanting to pick up the phone and call somebody for some time and it's amazing that today you did not follow through on your temptation.

It's best to let people go. You don't have to be the one constantly trying to make something happen

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

You have been going through a lot of emotions lately, and it's hard to explain to others what you are feeling.

This is when you'll need to go take it to pen and paper or maybe even a therapist. Sometimes your friends are not the best people to talk to you

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

You have been working really hard but someone else decided to take all the credit.

This is frustrating and difficult to wrap your mind around. You will sound petty if you point them out, and maybe you think that you should not.

Perhaps you have some thing more that you can bring to the surface. And eventually this other person will get found out.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

If you're waiting by the phone for someone to call or text you and nothing happens, take note.

People will let you know how much they care about you by the way that they treat you. Silence is golden, even if it hurts.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You don't always like to check your voicemail and your email may also be something you leave untouched more frequently than you should.

But a message is coming for you, and it will be good news that you need to hear.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Everyone has to start somewhere and you may be starting with just a dream.

Don't be afraid that you don't have the resources or the people to help you get where you need or want to go.

Write down your vision put it somewhere you can see, and believe.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Do you have to put in the time and the energy to get the respect that you want in your business.

People respect individuals who have developed their skills slowly with time.

No one is born an expert, even individuals who are geniuses in a certain area of their life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

You put all your feelings into one person and now they are gone.

It's hard when you realize that a relationship wasn't meant to be. It's a grieving time.

Allow yourself the opportunity to feel the feelings that you have, and respect your desire not to rebound.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.