One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, August 27, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, August 27, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in Virgo. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Taurus.

Friday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 22/4.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 22/4 include American singer/songwriter Bryan Adams and American comedian, actor, dancer/singer and producer Dean Martin.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Friday, August 27, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

You often think you know the right answer and jump to a conclusion before checking the facts.

This may cause you some delays as complications could arise from misjudgments.

You will want to be careful what you say before you commit to anything. So when you start something you are able to finish it to the best of your abilities.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Expect there to be quite a few adjustments in your day, and consider this all par for the course.

You will need to be strategic and creative more than usual.



A project that doesn't work out is a blessing in disguise, and you may find out later that it helped you to avoid a catastrophe.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

If you were trying to find a new revenue stream, think about all the skills that you have under your belt and which one may actually be profitable for you.

You may be surprised how a hobby could turn into an actual home-based job opportunity for you. Don't let yourself be talked out of an idea just because it's difficult.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

You had put a plan in place on how to manage your money, but things did not work out the way that you had hoped.

An unexpected bill came in, or less work was offered which equaled lesser pay, and you're left wondering what else will come up.

You will have to tighten the belt for a short period of time. Don't put all your eggs in one basket; you need to diversify your money-making potential.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

It's one thing to be a good manager for everyone else, but it is much harder to manage yourself.

You are pointing fingers at people, but you are forgetting to look at what you can do to make life run more smoothly that is within your own control.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You are eager to fight, but some battles will not be won and it is best to be the peacemaker.

When you start thinking about how you will get your own way, take a step back.

Don't be the first to start throwing fuel on a fire. Remember, it's easier to be difficult than it is to be kind. But kindness will win this war.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

The first step forward is to stop holding onto the past.

You are nursing problems that no longer exist and it's keeping you from seeing the potential of your future.

The moment that you release yourself from what used to be, is the moment you will step into a better situation.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

Don't keep your talents to yourself, just because you're shy or you don't want to appear puzzle that is no excuse for hiding the truth about who you are and what you bring to the table.

So many parts of yourself are an asset to your life. However, by not allowing people to see the beauty of all that you can do you miss out.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

It's been quite an emotional roller coaster ride and for this reason you need to process everything that has been going on.

You may not like the fact that this is been such a long and difficult journey, but think about how it has grown you as a person.

You would not be who you are without all that has gone on, and no one is like you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Don't share all your plans with other people because sometimes their attitudes can put a crimp in your plans.

You don't want any negative energy coming your way from others who say things that undermine your dreams. Things are best kept to yourself until you are ready to show results.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

It's difficult when everyone has a heightened sense of concern and worry about the things that are going on in the world today.

It's challenging to maintain a sense of optimism, but if you don't do will?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You may have to be a little flexible with your budget right now.

Due to an unforeseen expense coming up suddenly, things may not be the way that you want them to be.

Sometimes creditors can give you an extension. Don't be afraid to ask.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.