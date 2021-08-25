One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, August 26, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, August 26, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in Virgo. The Moon is in Aries.

Wednesday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 3, the creative.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 3 include American actor and film producer Tom Hanks and American singer/songwriter Billy Joel.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Wednesday, August 26, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

The feelings that have conflicted you all week are now starting to come to an end.

Clarity is so close that you will be able to know what decisions must be made.

It will be much easier for you to say no when you need to. And what is waiting for you, that you have struggled to accept, will still remain at the door. All you need to do now is walk through.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You have a little dream that you want to nurture, but it is been scary to think about. All the sacrifices you'll need to make in order to see this come true are difficult.

But, these dreams are worth your time and energy. So, rather than put off what you really want in your life, delay things that you prefer not to be involved in. The exchange will be worth it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

There's no point in fighting. Sometimes you just have to let people be.

Unhappy people often try to drag you down to their level.

When you know that a person is simply being difficult for no reason, detach yourself from the drama. You deserve to have a good day.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

Sometimes it's good to question your instincts.

When you have been used to ignoring your heart it takes time for it to be able to speak clearly to your mind.

It's OK to struggle with learning how to be more in tune with your feelings.

With time and patience, things will start to smooth themselves out. Don't be too hard on yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The World

Success takes time. The only reason that success happens overnight is because no one sees the work that went on in the background.

Sometimes you have to go at it for a very long time before you have your sudden moment of victory.

Pay close attention to the details and never underestimate the power of hard work.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You keep going back-and-forth with ideas and feeling as though you made a mistake.

It's good to create a pro and con list so that you can look clearly at what you are dealing with. Know what the risks are. They will help you to see the root cause of your decision-making.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Not everyone will think the same way as you do, and it's important that you do not project yourself on to others.

This is how people often become misled by thinking that their individuals in their lives are on the same page.

Always check in to see where people are at and be the person who asked good questions.

Always aim to get to know others and understand what's going on in their lives. Remember, mindset is a lifestyle.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Sometimes you just need to withdraw from the world and get back in touch with your feelings.



If you are feeling drained and overwhelmed by all the things happening in your life, it's a signal for you to let go of stress and spend some time with yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

You feel cheated out of some thing that was important to you.

You thought that you had an ally in your life that was there for you through thick and thin.

However, you found out quickly that this was not the case. It wasn't really your fault, people sometimes hide the truth.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

A good idea is one that you can plan. Just because you had an inclination to try something, doesn't necessarily mean that you would be able to take that very far.

It's OK to be in the middle of a failure. Many successes have started from the same place, and lessons you learn now will help you to make the next endeavor work.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Learning how to manage your money is not easy. It takes trial and error. Learning from other people can be one way for you to avoid making any more costly mistakes.

When you don't know something, instead of pretending that you do, ask for advice.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Trust your higher mind. Rarely will it steer you wrong. Even though you may not be 100% certain that you are on the right path, or even the right career, you will understand a little bit more about what this particular place and time means for your future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.