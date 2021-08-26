Your weekly one card tarot reading is here with prediction for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on August 30 to September 5, 2021.

Welcome to the new week beginning on August 30, and here's a new reading for your zodiac sign.

I hope you are all well and feeling great. I've thrown the cards today, and I see there are many cards that show in reverse; this could mean we have a few challenges ahead of us, this week.

As always, however, we know that there is nothing we can't get past, and when we are blessed with good fortune, we take it in stride, in the same way we roll with the 'punches'.

As we cross the line between August 30 and September 5, we begin to psyche ourselves up for Fall, and that means mental change and adjustment.

Many of us will see some very good days ahead, and if some of us fall short of that expectation, let's just chalk it up as 'one of those weeks.'

Your Tarot reading of the week...

Weekly one card tarot reading for August 30 to September 5, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): The Devil, reversed

This card can be misinterpreted quite easily, especially when reversed. Does it mean something good is going to happen because it's reversed?

Well, not exactly - it's more of a play on what the Devil means, and how it affects you.

In this case, you're looking at rebellion, lust and anger - and how it may consume you during this very week beginning on Monday, August 30.

You may have planned something special for your loved one; it didn't work out, and now you are angry and feeling resentful of how things went down.

This card is a warning that tells you to keep your anger in check. Don't go too far off the deep end, here, Aries. Yes, you're angry - it doesn't mean you have to burn the world down because of it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Ten of Cups, reversed

This is a pretty happy card, even when reversed. It means you're close to achieving your goal, Taurus.

It's about hanging on for a little while longer so that you can reverse your present state of mind so that you can really enjoy living the dream you have for your self.

The love is there, and so is the security - what's needed is for you to adapt to all this goodness.

Believe it or not, sometimes we do that; we find ourselves doing well and then we self sabotage, because we don't know what to do with all that good fortune. This card is telling you to stay the course, and fear not - it's all going your way this week.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Knight of Swords, reversed

This card lets you know that you might be biting off more than you can chew, so to speak, during this week.

It show valiant effort on your part, and a real drive to create the success you desire - but because of its reversed state, it hints at misdirection.

You are determined to do something - this card suggests you rethink your decision before going 'whole hog' on your idea.

It's a great card for last minute considerations, and you'd be well advised to have a good long think about what you're going to be doing this week.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Eight of Cups, reversed

Once again, we have a reversed card - and once again, this doesn't mean anything but a slight set-back. What's implied here is that there is something to your past - something you need to look at.

Perhaps you misjudged someone in your life, and things went awry because of that.

This card is telling you to reconsider this person - that they are not as bad as you've made them out to be, and that, this might actually be a good time to bring them back into your life.

This is a good week for you to connect with the past, and to communicate with people whom you haven't spoken with in a long time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): The World

Well, it doesn't really get any better than this. The World - straight up, no problem. This card is telling you that, at this point in your life, you are able to basically create any destiny that you want.

The world is yours to conquer - to love - to build - to explore.

This is also a great card for those who love animals. If you are interested in rescue pets - head on over to the shelter of your choice this week, and find the furry friend that wants you in their life. Whatever you put your mind to this week, Leo, is destined for success and abundance.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Nine of Pentacles

Good week in money, Virgo - and an even better week for you to spend some of that hard-earned cash of yours. You rarely buy yourself anything, but that doesn't mean you don't crave the occasional 'really nice thing.'

Oh you do, and you'd be advised to buy that really nice thing, this week.

You're not going to run out of money, or break the bank, and if you do purchase something nice - for yourself - you will see how the universe will suddenly open up for you.

Treat yourself well, and the universe will continue to support you in this. This Nine is like winning the lottery. Good for you, Virgo!

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Knight of Cups

If you are in love, this is the moment to show that love, Libra. Don't hold back, because there's a very good chance that the person you love, loves you back - and not only that, they've been waiting for you to 'show up' for the romance.

And that is exactly what you want to do.

There's also an element to this card that depicts youth and vigor, so no matter how old you are, or how new or old your relationship is - what's due this week is a youthful approach to love and romance.

Let your person know what you feel; become vulnerable, allow yourself this display of emotion. It will be so appreciated.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Five of Cups, reversed

OK, so you may have made a small mistake in a romantic situation, and now you have to somehow figure out what to do to mend it. It's OK - nothing is lost, it's just...jumbled.

You've confused someone and now they don't know what to think or where they stand, where you are concerned.

Drop your ego and tend to them - because the truth is, you really do care, and if you don't want this person to just walk away from you - then stop them.

Show them that you made a mistake; get humble, Scorpio. This card, even though it's reversed, shows hope - you still have a couple of tricks in that old bag of yours - use 'em!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Seven of Cups

It's nothing new for you to have a hundred different wonderful ideas, all rolling around inside your mind, and this week will be no different, where that is concerned.

This card shows imagination and creativity. In your case, it's also about nailing down an idea and actually executing it.

That's the hard part, Sagittarius. You are made of brilliant ideas - and most of them stay in your head. This week is going to have you going overboard with ideas - will you do more than fantasize?

This card gives you the option - but with all that fabulousness floating about, why not try to materialize at least one of those ideas, this week?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): King of Pentacles, reversed

You're the go-to person this week, when someone in your life needs financial support. Yeah, you're the moneybag. If the card wasn't reversed, your position might feel more respectable, but this week, you're going to be hit up for some cash.

The good thing is that you have it; the bad thing is that you don't want to part with it.

And while it's not that much of a 'bad' thing, the reversed nature of this card implies that the 'bad' part deals with guilt and responsibility.

Someone will ask you for money, you won't want to give it, and then you'll feel like a creep for saying no - so, you say yes, instead. Yep, it's going to be 'that' kind of week.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Page of Cups, reversed

This week will have you enjoying the company of someone much younger than yourself - a child of yours, or even an adult child of yours.

They are a bit of trouble, but they are beloved, and it's up to you to show them safety and security.

You are their 'person'; the one they run to when they are in trouble, and you never mind helping them, in fact, you love to - but, this person never stops getting into trouble.

So, it might be time to give your wisest advice to them, so that they can confront the behavior that keeps getting them in trouble. You can do it - and you will, this week.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Queen of Wands, reversed

Hi ho, hi ho, it's off to work you go. That's right - it's a heavy duty work week for you, and this card implies that one of the reasons you NEED to be on the job, is because you're the best there is.

This is where being the best can grate on your nerves.

You don't always want to work! And during this week, you probably want to work even less than usual. Yet - boom. You must be there, because no one else can do the job that you're trained for.

Bit of a drag, yes, but it's what you signed on for. Think of it this way - there's nothing irrelevant about you. You're a hardcore worker, and you do the best you possibly can, always.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda

