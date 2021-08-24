One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, August 25, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, August 25, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Virgo, and the Moon will transit the Aries zodiac sign.

Wednesday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 2, the Harmonizer

Famous people who embodied Life Path 2 include American Presidents Bill Clinton, Al Gore, Ronald Reagan, and Barack Obama.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Wednesday, August 25, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Don't take things so personally, Aries. Not everything is about you.

You may make yourself the Center of attention, but that doesn't mean that others agree with your assessment of the situation.

The most important thing for you to do is to manage yourself. At the end of the day, that is all you are responsible for.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Someone may be interested in you and give you a lot of reason to think that you should give them the time of day, but you should not.

But, if this is someone you don't believe is right for you, then let them go. There is someone for everyone, and waiting for the person that's best for you is ideal.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Everyone has an amazing idea but they don't always want to do it by themselves.

You are being asked to do a partnership with a friend but that doesn't mean the relationship you have with each other is meant to go into business.

Think carefully. Perhaps moving in this direction could cause you to lose what you already have that's working.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

No one should ever use their emotions to manipulate another person, so when you feel you have been given an ultimatum, think twice as to how you will respond.

You may not enjoy feeling guilt at the moment, however it's important for you to be honest with yourself and do what's best for you. Eventually, a real friend will get over it, and not hold it against you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

It's never a good idea to mix business and pleasure.

Just because you enjoy working with someone and get along well at the office doesn't necessarily mean that you should commingle other aspects of your lives.

Be sure that crossing the line is what you think you are to do. Once you go past a certain point, it's difficult to reverse your decision.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Every success story has a beginning that is rooted in hard work, time, and investment.

Nothing happens by accident but through diligent action taken with consistency.

You are looking for an easy way to get from point A to point B, but there are no short no shortcuts right now. Only hard work.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

Finally, silence. It took a long time for you to get a certain individual out of your life, and now the peace and quiet is starting to settle in.

A part of you may miss the drama, but do not do anything to reconnect.

It will be like hitting a wasp nest, swarming you with pain and suffering. It's best to allow a toxic relationship to just end.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

It's difficult to think when you are surrounded by noise and distractions.

It's important to clear your schedule and allow yourself some concentrated time to just get into your thoughts and figure out what it is that you need and what you feel in your own heart.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You are competitive and willing to do whatever it takes to get to the top of your career choice.

You are going to need to keep steady and not use all your energy at the start of this new job.

Pace yourself. Be sure that you are learning and contributing at the same time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

You are ready to make an important decision and take a swift direction in a certain area of your life.

This is an exciting time for you. Don't hesitate. You know that this is what you were meant to do, and the timing is now.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

When you feel overwhelmed by a situation, it's good to talk it out with a friend.

A friend is someone who can help you to say things that you missed.

They can give you feedback and remind you about how far you have come, especially when you're feeling uncertain about your life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Someone may give you an important message that you should not ignore.

Although they are being plain and clear, be sure to read between the lines.

Some things are left to chance and you will not want to miss an important opportunity.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

