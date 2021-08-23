One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, August 24, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, August 24, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Things are looking up for all zodiac signs and the day is set to be productive.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, where we are intentional with our work.

The Moon is in the sign of Pisces, where dreams can come true.

Tuesday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 1, the Leader.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 1 personality traits include American entrepreneur Steve Jobs and American film director George Lucas.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Tuesday, August 24, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Not everyone will be on the same page as you. This may feel very unfair and at times burdensome.

But there are important lessons that can be learned during times of adversity.

Focus on what the universe is trying to teach you instead of trying to fight a battle you cannot win.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Sometimes temptation can feel as though it's an inevitable fate that you are unable to resist.

However, nothing ever takes away your free will, and as difficult as it may be to stop yourself from doing a thing you wish not to do it, you still can do it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Trust your instincts even when self-doubt screams that you are wrong. Your security and confidence will build with time and experience.

It is only once you get past these moments that you realize how important it is to listen to your gut.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You are fighting for your independence and requesting that others respect your right to make decisions for yourself.

It can feel as though he will never make any headway, but remain persistent. Eventually, what you want will come to pass.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death

Making room for things can be complex.

Every beginning starts with an ending. You are going beyond the point of no return and this means you may need to establish closure in this one area of your life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Try not to overthink about decisions you have already made.

Once you have established a plan, go through it without hesitation. Delays may be inevitable, but pick up where you left off.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

The best person to make decisions for yourself is you. Only you know your limitations and abilities.

When it comes to important things in life, it's important not to hand over the control to individuals who do not know you as well as you know yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

You were born with innate gifts and talents that were made for a reason.

Don't be afraid to do what you believe you were designed to do.

This is what the universe wants for you, and as you pursue your dreams it will meet you along the way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Financial loss can be very difficult to manage emotionally. You may feel afraid that you'll never catch up again.

However, once the darkness settles you will have the ability to see more clearly.

Eventually, with time, you will find a way to recuperate all that you have lost.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

You are finally passed the point of no return when it comes to feeling remorseful and sad about what has happened in the past.

It takes time for your heart to heal, but good things come to good people. And, even hardships can be used for good when put in the right hands.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

This is a beautiful creative time for you. Sometimes your imagination can seem to be impractical but creative energy can be disruptive at times.

Don't expect for everything to always be smooth and perfect. Sometimes a little bit of chaos is good.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Despite the fact that you feel as though someone may have betrayed you in the past, you are starting to feel more confident and assured.

This is where the light begins to reveal a new path so that you can begin to love again.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

