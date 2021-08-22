One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, August 23, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, August 23, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo. The Moon will spend the day in the complimentary sign of sweet Pisces.

Monday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 9, the Humanitarian.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 9 include musicians Elvis Presley and Bob Marley.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Sunday, August 22, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

Trust your intuition, Aries.

You have a lot of information from various sources, but the most important one you have can be found within yourself. Listen to your heart. It will never steer you wrong.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

You are thinking too much, Taurus, sometimes you just have to do what you want and let the problems work themselves out.

You are delaying what could be a wonderful experience. So why the self-doubt?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Ask the universe for what you really want to experience.

You don't need to worry that you're not good enough or that you don't deserve what you want.

The universe wants to give you help during times of difficulty. That's what life is all about.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You're waiting for something to happen, but change is not a passive event.



If things are ever going to improve, the first step toward change starts with you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You need some downtime. You have been giving of yourself relentlessly, but now it's time to withdraw from life and spend time focused on your internal world.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

You know when you can't trust someone.

Your instincts aren't steering you in the wrong direction. But, you are thinking about ignoring them. Why?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have something special inside of yourself.

You have been hiding it for some time, but now you have to show the world what you stand for. Why be shy when you have so much to offer the world?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You have an important decision you need to make about love, but you're on the fence due to being unsure.

Love will wait for a little while, but eventually the door of opportunity is going to pass you by.

Good things come to those who wait, but they also leave when you wait too long.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You're headed to the top of your career, and there are people who you will pass along the way.

You don't want to forget the people who helped you along the way. Be the person that helps others when you have the chance to do it because of your position.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

Whenever temptation comes your way it's hard to resist. But, you may want to exercise restraint when you can.

What you risk could not be worth the sacrifice.

You may regret going too far and not being able to pull back and start over again.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You are in a powerful position to bring goodness and kindness into your circle of influence.

There's something about your soft and gentle spirit that moves people to be better and to do more than they would have before.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Trouble has come from out of nowhere. How are you going to respond? You might want to run away from the problem or face it head-on.

You might not like the idea of confrontation, but there are times when you have to face your fears and do it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.