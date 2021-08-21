One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, August 22, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, August 22, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo entering Virgo.

The Moon is in the sign of Aquarius entering Pisces.

Sunday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 8, the Powerhouse.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 8 include American actress and model Elizabeth Taylor, American country singer and songwriter Faith Hill, and mystic tarotist Edgar Cayce.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Sunday, August 22, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

People can be more complicated than usual. It might be best for you to lay low until the intensity passes.



Try not to take things personally. Likely the tension in the air has nothing to do with you and everything to do with matters that have not come to the surface.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

Even though you want to help and take care of someone in your life, it may be best for you to take a step back and let them do for themselves.

Your help could be compounding the problem. When you start pushing your help without it being invited, it hurts. Be lovingly available but don't try to assert yourself too much.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Once everyone stops giving you opinions about what it is you should do with your life it's going to be a refreshing change.

At first, it may be difficult for you to think for yourself without feeling as though you are going to be judged.

But once you get past that point, you will start to feel more like yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

It's good when you have a project to nurture and give it all the loving kindness that you can.

Intentionally focus on your own personal development and growth. As you learn what you need, it will be easier for you to ask for it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

It can feel like you have too many irons in the fire and a lot going on today.

If you can, try not to let the responsibilities of the day overwhelm you. Instead, focus on what you can do well, and follow through to completion.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

You are having difficulty managing your emotions. It may be because there's just too much instability going on in your life.

What can be helpful is finding a way to bring something predictable into your daily routine.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Not every accomplishment is meant for you. Some things you may have to allow a person who has better skills to surpass you.

You want to win at everything you do, and that is your competitive side speaking.

But there are days when you simply have to make room for someone who is talented and more gifted in a particular area than you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You have to choose between two particular passions. And it will not be that easy for you to decide which one you love the most.

Perhaps one full-time for a short while to help you make a decision. See what works for you, and also how you feel in your heart.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

You are getting to the point where you no longer want to wait for someone to make a decision about your future.

You may have to ask them one more time if they are willing to help with what it is you need, but if you do not get an answer, move on.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

You don't have to be in a leadership role for every single project that comes your way.

Sometimes it's better to be the follower. Enjoy having less responsibility than you ordinarily would.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

You are past the difficult point in your current situation. Now you can finally relax and breathe a sigh of relief.

It's good to be on the other side. This came at a cost for you, and you deserve to celebrate, but also remember whatever lessons you learned be sure to share the experience with others.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

You are going to miss the friends that you have come so close to.



It's time for you to move on to greener pastures to find something that will give you more than what you received in this particular job.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.