3 Zodiac Signs Who Get What They Want During The Sun Opposite The Moon Starting August 23, 2021

Three zodiac signs get what they want during the Sun opposite the Moon starting on August 23, 2021.

One of the most notorious traits of this particular transit - Sun in Virgo Opposite the Moon in Pisces, is in how it tends to make us indecisive.

We want to do the right thing, and we wish to balance things in our lives out, yet this transit will be 'sort of' forcing us to confront our desires - for the purpose of finding out if those desires are true - or worth fighting for.

The August 23, 2021 Sun opposite the Moon is a powerful transit that begins August 23 impacting Aries, Taurus, and Libra zodiac signs the most.

We want what we want, and some of us will go for it, while others will procrastinate around those dreams until they turn into mush.

Sun Opposite Moon brings our inner conflict into the light, making us second guess our own desires. That's a helluva weird feeling to have - knowing you want something and then suddenly wondering if any of it is even worth thinking about. Now, that's inner conflict.

To get what you want, you must think clearly, and fortunately, this transit can enable that...phew! All is not lost during Sun Opposite Moon, in fact, if you are one of the signs mentioned here, you will be able to use this powerful aspect to your advantage.

If you can succinctly state what you want, you can affirm it into being. Let this transit act as a stimulating force of good for you.

Zodiac signs who get what they want during the Sun opposite the Moon starting on August 23, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Unlike Sun Conjunct Moon, which usually brings out the best in you, Sun Opposite Moon sort of mellows you out.

And honestly, Aries, we could all do with you being mellower than you presently are. In your cozy little mellow state, you are now able to create some very interesting circumstances for yourself.

It's a lesson for you; if you keep your head, you get to take home the prize. This is real good advice, Aries.

If there is something that you'd like to achieve, then don't stand in your own way. Temper tantrums and wild, panicky war cries - they don't do anything more than send people packing.

If you'd like to get something done, in peace and with love in your heart, then allow yourself to succumb to the soft influence of this transit.

You can have anything you want - if you don't blow your temper.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Hey lazy Taurus, it's time to get out of your mind and into reality.

I know, I know, it's not fair and you shouldn't ever have to be made to get out of bed to actually do something (other than eat). Here's the kicker - you are being handed an opportunity, via this transit, Sun Opposite Moon.

Your inner conflict exists as whether or not you should bother trying to do much more than stay in bed, or if perhaps there really is something you can accomplish.

Do yourself a major favor - try it. You'll like it.

Right on the horizon is an opportunity for all Taurus folks who dare to grab it, and yes, you will have to force yourself out of bed for this.

But it is worth it, the effort is what gets you to the next phase of your life.

Don't laugh effort off; this is the key to you getting what you want out of life - and out of the day, itself. Challenge yourself!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

More than anyone else in the Zodiac, you, Libra will do very well during Sun Opposite Moon. While it may not feel 'placid' or peaceful, it will feel inspiring enough for you to want to start something up.

Getting what you want has always been fun - mainly because you accept whatever you get, and losing is no big deal to you.

That's what makes you so exceptional; you really are well-balanced. This transit is going to highlight that balance, which will give you the strength to see any or all projects through to the end.

If you can clearly visualize what it is that you want to manifest, that's the first sign that you'll be able to achieve it.

Stay active and focused. Don't drop the ball on this opportunity, Libra. Sun Opposite Moon is like a fresh tank of gas for you - drive that vehicle to the destination of your choice. Drive it, baby!

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda