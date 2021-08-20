One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, August 21, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, August 21, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo.

The Moon is in the sign of Aquarius.

Tuesday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 7, the Seeker.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 7 personality traits include American actor Antonio Banderas and actress Katherine Hepburn.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Saturday, August 21, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Some projects are never meant to leave the ground.

Even though it sounded like a good idea at first, it may be a good time to just drop it.

You don't want to waste time and energy on something that will go nowhere. Just chalk it up to experience.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You are ready to go and others will see the ambitious side of you.

You may feel slightly frustrated, however, when what you are ready to do is not ready for you.

Be patient. Sometimes things require a little bit of time before everything falls into place. Use this time wisely to prepare for your next steps.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

You have been learning quite a bit about yourself lately and now the time has come for you to apply the lessons you have learned.

You will do well to think out your next steps without trying to rush forward.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You are the person who will be the catalyst to start something new. You are working hard to make big changes in your life.

Sometimes the fear of not having can cause you to be overly aggressive during this pursuit.

Try to maintain a strong mindset that is rooted in abundance. There's plenty for everyone.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Look within. Your feelings are a guide that will help you to understand where you are right now.

You may be picking up on the energy of others, and it can cause you to feel slightly off center.

However, what you discover can help you to be of service to the people in your life in a good way. Be open to options.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

You are thinking too much about what someone else has and what it is that you want.

Everyone has struggles that you may not necessarily be aware of. It's important not to blame your past or perhaps a lack of opportunity for why something didn't work to plan.

Instead, try to find a loophole that helps you to have your dreams come true.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Sometimes understanding your big why can help you to feel happy about what it is you are getting ready to do.

Of course, there will be parts to this journey that you will not want to try at all.

However, it's those moments that help you to build character and teach you what it means to be unconditionally committed.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

There is a time and a place to surrender and call it quits. But you know that right now that is not the case.

You may not be able to control every single thing that is happening around you.

But, you can control your reaction and that can be almost the same thing.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Justice

If you want things to change you may have to get more involved than you already are.

Especially if you are interested in any sort of political actions. You will want to write and say what it is that you feel needs to be said, and do some of the work that others are unwilling to do.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

You have been thinking quite a lot about some big changes that need to take place.

You may not feel that others will be supportive. This can bear down on your heart.

You may feel as though you were all by yourself, but this is where the universe often meets you to help you see that you are enough.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You meet someone that rubs you the wrong way but you are forced to work with them.

This is how the universe works. Your challenges and personality traits conflict with theirs, but among all the sparks that take place as you bump heads with each other you learn and grow to be a better person.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Good news is coming your way and it may actually surprise you to find out that someone has been thinking of you in such a positive light.

You are doing things right and for that reason you will be rewarded.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.