One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, August 20, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, August 20, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun spends its last Friday in the zodiac sign of Leo. This weekend closes Leo season.

The Moon will leave Capricorn and enter the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

Friday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 6, The Nurturer.

Famous people who embodied Life Path personality traits include German physicist Albert Einstein and American comedian/actor Eddie Murphy.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Friday, August 20, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You hold strong feelings about a matter right now, and it's going to be hard for you to keep your opinion to yourself.

You have been doing quite a bit of work and the level of expertise you've developed has given you insight that others may not have.

Experience is a good teacher, so be willing to pass on your knowledge.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

The burden that you have felt for this week is finally starting to lessen.

You have been handling everything very well, but a break from all the pressure you experienced is welcomed.

This is a good time for you to celebrate and to start enjoying a little bit of personal time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Everyone seems to be in a mood today, and you may find yourself arguing with others for no reason at all.

Pick your battles wisely. Even if you feel that you are right, chances are you can still be wrong when you are saying so at the top of your lungs.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

You are learning how to manage your emotions, but even you have times when your human side gets the best of you.

You might struggle a little bit with how to react and respond when under stress.

Pay attention to your emotions and the energy that you are experiencing as it will help to guide your reactions.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are quite talented and have much going for you. You are resourceful and able to adapt to whatever situation you face.

This is something that others see as a strength in you.

But what is important is that you also see this as an asset within yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

The window of opportunity for you to do something creative is starting to close.

If you are interested into jumping projects, now is a good time for you to schedule it.

Opportunity may not come again soon. So don't take for granted what you have.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You are learning to listen to your heart and to be true to your instincts. This is what will set you above the rest.

Your gentle approach and your sweet spirit are enduring. Because you learn to be kind with yourself you are able to be the same way with others.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

No one likes it when you give them the side eye but today you find it difficult not to show what you're really thinking.

Yes, you are judgemental at times, and you are being a little bit callous about it too.

You're setting your standards high, but the problem is you expect others to meet them.

It would be nice if you could allow them a little bit of wiggle room to grow at their own pace.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

Someone is dishonest right now, and you know it.

You are trying hard not to call them out and give them a chance to come clean, but the patience is starting to wear thin and you are ready to just say what needs to be said.

This could be the breaking point in your relationship however you will not be the one to blame.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

It's a beautiful time for you to do something quiet and to get in touch with your feelings.

Perhaps stretching, going for a long walk, or taking a yoga class will allow your mind to open up and hear the things that your heart is trying to say.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

All the erratic changes that have been taking place are finally starting to slow down.

The light is starting to appear at the end of the tunnel. You can start to breathe more easily now.

You know that the worst is behind you and now the future looks bright.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Good things come to those who wait and because you are always so kind with others the universe will be kind to you.

You have sweetly shared your experiences and given others inspiration.

Now it's your turn to receive something that lightens your heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.