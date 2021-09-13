3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On September 14, 2021?

Tuesday is going to be wonderful for three zodiac signs who will have a great day on September 14, 2021.

It's the day that we'll be seeing the Waxing Moon in Capricorn, Moon Square Mars, Sun Opposite Neptune, and Mars in Libra.

Depending on who you are, this could be the intergalactic setup you've been praying for.

And you'd be in luck if you're a Taurus, Virgo or a Scorpio because today is going to be all about getting the help you need in order to carry on with whatever you have in mind.

It's a supportive kind of day, for you, and for some signs, that lunar pull is going to be so strong that it knocks your socks off.

While not even close to being Full, the Moon will be transiting so many different celestial forces, that it will gain strength, which in turn affects many people down here on Earth.

Expect help from family and friends today. If you have been in need of guidance, this is the day to ask for it. In fact, this is the day to set aside any shyness or inhibition; if you ask, you receive, and that should act as a positive inspiration for you.

Believe that you will accomplish great things, and then smile as you see these things manifest before your very eyes.

Who is going to have a great day today?

Zodiac signs who will have a great day on September 14, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What makes today such a good day for you is that you finally feel like you're making headway, at work. This could mean you'll be offered more money or better hours.

This could also mean that the general vibe of your work situation is about to take a turn for the better - a renovation might be in store, or a new position created just for you.

You feel well-respected by your managers/bosses and this gives you hope for the future. It becomes obvious to you this week that you sincerely got lucky with the job you're presently in.

They want to give you the time off you ask for, and they go out of their way to show you that they have your back. No sudden surprises, no terrible work-related misunderstands.

This job is a keeper, Taurus, and today is the day you come to recognize this.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

And here we have yet another great day for our birthday friend. The funny thing is - while it is your birthday season, your great day has nothing to do with your birthday, in fact, birthdays are not your favorite days at all.

That's why when things go so smoothly for you today, you'll be shocked, wondering why you are suddenly so fortunate. Well, you can thank the radiant waxing Moon for your confidence, and Mars in Libra for your ability to deal with adversity and walk away like a boss.

I won't go as far as to say you can do no wrong today, but I will say that what you think is impossible, is possible and that it's not a bad idea to feel optimistic.

That may not be natural to you, but just imagine how you'll feel if you actually let yourself imbibe the glory of the day. Might feel pretty damned good, Virgo.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

What's going to be noticeable to you today, Scorpio, is how easily people flock to you as if they want to be a part of your support system. This will not only make you happy, but it will be helpful, as you may be needing a helping hand this week so that you may complete what you started.

You have the attention of those around you, and they are locked in and signed on for the journey with you; people believe in you, and in what you have to say.

You will easily be understood today, and should you want to break down and get emotional, your friends will be only too happy to be the shoulder for you to cry on...however, tears do not look like they will be flowing today.

Keep the great attitude going throughout the week. The Moon is only getting stronger, and as it looks, it's in complete support of you.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.

