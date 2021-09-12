3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week Starting September 13 - 19, 2021

Which are the three zodiac signs who will have a great week September 13 to 19, 2021.

The week of September 13, 2021 is going to be great for three zodiac signs: Virgo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

It's time to have a little fun, Virgo-style. We've got the Moon in Sagittarius and by the look of things, if we play our cards right, we might see some real satisfying moments this week.

We're also looking at Mars in Libra, Moon Square Mercury, Sun Trine Pluto, and Venus Square Saturn this week. Let the good times roll. Please?

The Moon, as we see it in the sky, will be waxing all week long, so we should be feeling its pull, and that will manifest as creativity and longing.

We will be gaining personal strength as it intensifies and culminates on the 20th of next week.

Weeks that deliver the Moon from start to finish are exciting, especially because we tend to follow the Moon in its progress - we mimic that progress in our own lives.

And so, let's all have a really productive, creative week - it's almost a guarantee. And for some, this week will bring more than good fortune - it may bring revelation and life-changing positive insight.

Zodiac signs who will have a great week starting September 13, 2021:

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

If your birthday happens to fall on any of the days of this week, then all the best to you, and many more. This week should play out nicely for you, Virgo.

The Moon, on its way to fullness, will be taking you along with it for the ride. This means that during the week you should be feeling exceedingly confident and directed.

What you set your mind on is practically guaranteed to manifest.

You are so supported by the universe on this particular week that you may even feel a certain kind of lightness to your step; what will be noticeable and positive, this week, for you, is the lack of burden. Usually you have so much on your mind, and it leads you down all the wrong roads.

This week, your burden will be lifted, which means you can really create for yourself a very good week - hassle-free. Who could ask for more?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

If you just happen to be Virgo Rising, then it's like you won the jackpot for good weeks. That would be an added thrill for you, however, Virgo Rising or not, this week has your name all over it, in all the right ways.

Virgo season always works well for Sagittarius, and that's because it balances you out, and you are going to experience that level-headed balance this week in terms of creativity and planning.

What's meant here is this: You will be inspired to create something magnificent - Your Sag energy will be growing strong with the pull of the Moon, but it's the presence of Virgo that's going to give your plan life.

Virgo is what's going to take your art out of your head and put it on paper, so to speak. Enjoy the rush of intelligence and creativity this week, Sagittarius. Go make something nice for us!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

There's a good chance you'll see an emotional clearing during this week, Aquarius, and honestly, it couldn't come soon enough. You've been going through a sad phase; emotional upsets and a bit of mental numbness.

Perhaps you are trying to get over someone, or something. This week will bring you that clarity, and more: a way to deal with your emotional baggage. You're just not into being a sad sack, in fact, when you sink down into the dumps, you can't stand yourself - which is why your psyche latches on to the progress of the Moon.

If you see an exit, you take it - you are not the person who wants to stick around for more pain. This week will present an opportunity to you where you are able to both see clearly, and rid yourself of this burdensome emotional weight. It's good, Aquarius - letting go is always an intense blessing.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda

