One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, August 19, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, August 19, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Leo for three more days.

The Moon spends another day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn and temptation is still a threat for all zodiac signs.

Thursday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 5, the Freedom Seeker.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 5 personality traits include American actress and director Angelina Jolie and singer/songwriter Mick Jagger.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Thursday, August 19, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

It's hard to think straight and you are feeling overly emotional. You may need to take a step back, Aries from the situation so that you can gain some mental clarity.

These feelings you are encountering are powerful and they are threatening to overtake your sensibility. For this reason, you may need to just sit back and relax until you get yourself regroup.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

No one likes it when things change, especially you as you can be so stubborn.

But right now there are small adjustments that need to be made while still maintaining the status quo.

You may be the leader at this time – the one who shows everyone the path. Be open to hearing other suggestions, while creating structure that everyone needs.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

It's very hard when everyone has an opinion and they want to share it with you.

You may be tired of hearing so many voices and want to just keep things simple.

It's going to require a little bit of patience on your part, but allowing people to say what they need to say is one way that you can nurture growth.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You are preparing to make big changes, but big changes require planning. You may want it to do everything quickly and fear that time is of the essence.

However, as the saying goes… Failure to plan means planning to fail. It's important to take the time necessary to put in place your strategy then you can follow it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You keep going back-and-forth with your ideas, Leo, and the problem is now you appear to be indecisive.

It is making people lose trust in you. What do you need us to finally make a decision, even if you aren't sure it's the one that you want. You can always make an adjustment later.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

It's OK to be weak at times, Virgo. You are human just like everyone else. In fact, vulnerability is endearing.

Your rough edges are smoothing and it is good for people to say that there are times when you don't have it all together. In fact, this could be what causes others to finally embrace you in their life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You need to manage your time better and put up guard rails as you are procrastinating and losing momentum.

It may seem like a lot of work, and time that you do not have, but without doing this important step you will lose time in the long run.

Be practical, Libra, have some sensibility to yourself. It's important to do this and you will not regret it later.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You are quite introspective right now, and this is more than just a time of quiet. You are going through a spiritual transformation.

Your mind is being renewed and restored with every moment that you spend in silence.

Allow yourself time to dig into your heart. It's there where you will find the answers you need.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Managing your money is very important. In the haste of life you are inclined to overspend and not realize it until the bill is in the mail. Be forward thinking.

Start to create a budget. Be sensitive about your income. Even if it means you have to cut back in some areas, think about the big picture. It's not just about how much you make but also how much you save.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

You are finally over the fact that someone broke your heart and betrayed your trust. It took a long time for you to get to this place, and you still are sore from the memory of it all.

Capricorn, don't allow this experience to make it bitter. Do you know that people do things and it really has nothing to do with who you are. In fact it has everything to do with who they are not.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

One of the reasons why you no longer have interest in this particular project is that you have lost momentum.

It's been exhausting to try to get everyone on the same page. You are tired of begging and pleading for people to see the vision.

It's hard to make things happen when you're doing everything by yourself. Maybe if you withdraw, you will help them understand what is at stake, and they will decide on their own that they're all in.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Emotions are there to help you and guide you along the way. When you push them down and ignore them, they will bubble up later in strange ways.

Sometimes you will be crying for nothing but the truth is that these tears are not out of the blue. Pay attention to your emotional energy, Pisces. Your body and your mind or speaking to you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

