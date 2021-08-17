One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, August 18, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, August 18, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn which brings us to the Devil tarot card.

The Devil tarot card reminds us about our vices and temptations - the ones that we should not give in to or that threaten to undermine our progress.

We. learn from life's lessons, though, especially during times of failure.

Wednesday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 22/4, The Teacher.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 22/4 personality traits include American singer/songwriter Bryan Adams and American race car driver Dale Earnhardt.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Wednesday, August 18, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

It's one thing to be optimistic, but you also want to keep things real. It's all on you right now, Aries.

You get to decide your reactions to the things that happen in life. You are the one in the driver's seat, no one else.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

When there's too much chatter taking place around you it can fill your mind with negativity making it so hard for you to think for yourself. You need to tune out the noise that's around you.

You might not be able to do this without creating some waves, but it's worth it, Taurus. It's good to know what your heart is trying to say.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You're intuitive, and you've got this strange way of sensing things long before they happen.

But, the problem with you Gemini is that you don't always pay attention to the signs that are going on around you. So, you miss them, and you're missing a lot of things lately, so put your thinking cap on and pay attention.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

You don't have to always be nice, Cancer, especially if it's at the expense of yourself.

Being nice is costly, and it's not 'un-nice' to say what you're really thinking. In fact, if you can't speak your mind, even if you do it politely, then you're somewhere that may not be best for you- or anyone else.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

You learned to say 'no' and to avoid taking on more responsibility. Now that you've got some free time on your hands, what will you do with it.

You can give yourself a mini break before jumping back into life and routines.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Death

A good thing is ending, and you're understandably sad over it.

You may not see the benefit to letting something go so soon, but your life is moving forward so quickly. Do you really want to hold on to the past and let the future walk by you?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Not what you have in the bank but what you have inside. Your value comes from all the things that you bring to the table: your character, your loyalty, and the friendship that you offer.

All these things are what makes you a wonderful person, and if another person fails to see it, then they don't need to be in your life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Do you have a sharp tongue and sometimes the words you say cut like a knife.

You are delivering a bit of truth to someone, but they aren't able to hear past the pain of your delivery. Try not to lose the conversation in the name of being right.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

It's a good time for you to manage your ideas. Put them down on paper.

See how to put a plan in place by deciding what type of priorities come first, and what can wait. You may find that there's quite a bit of things you don't need there at all.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

You don't always have to be the first person to start something. Just because you think that everyone else is doing it or has tried does not mean that it's not something that we need to do and succeed.

Everyone has to start somewhere small. In your relationships you are learning to say no, not right now, and this can take you far.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Finally the chaos is coming to an end and you're able to breathe. You may not be ready to start on a big project at this point.

Burnout is a problem. Take a break, and allow yourself time to relax. You won't regret giving yourself what you need.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

You have finally learned not to rush ahead of yourself.

Despite the fact that you feel confident and ready to go, you are also aware that sometimes you need to not take any action at all until you are sure that you will not be wasting time and money.

