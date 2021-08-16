3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On August 17, 2021

Three zodiac signs will have a great day on August 17, 2021, but truly most of us won't have much to complain about as each horoscope brings promise in some way or another.

The reason why Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius will have a great day this Tuesday, August 17, 2021 has a lot to do with the Sun.

We are preparing to turn the bend on Tuesday, as the Sun remains active in the sign of Leo until Sunday.

The Sun in Leo is dignified and fully expressive. Like any planet that is nearing the end of its transit, the energy is intensified.

And, since the Sun represents our ego, the way the world sees how we work and what it is that we do for a living, these are good times right now.

Yes, even in the middle of this crazy pandemic, there's a light at the end of the tunnel and it starts on Tuesday.

The good news doesn't stop there either. The Moon will be in the sign of Sagittarius where it's all about having a good time and enjoying life as it comes.

Our day starts on a high note just before the Moon gets more serious when it slips into the sign of Capricorn at the start of the day.

So, we wake up optimistic and willing to put in the hours and do the hard work. We know that life has its moments - good ones and bad, and that's what makes Tuesday, August 17, 2021 a particularly good day.

But, for three zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 17, there's a peculiarity to astrology that cannot go unnoticed.

Here's why Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius are the lucky ones on Tuesday, even though we all have an opportunity to make our own luck, too.

Zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 17, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are pretty smart, Gemini so with your ruling planet Mercury in the sign of Virgo, you are sharp and determined.

Let's just say you're pretty grounded right now, and because of that you are able to gather your knowledge in such a way that you can apply it swiftly.

Because Mercury is in the hot seat sitting next to Mars and Virgo, you are also a little bit mad. You're angry about all the things that you missed during this year, but this time around you plan to seize the day and not let any snags stop you from getting what is yours.

Good thing that this is happening on Tuesday. Mercury is not on speaking terms with Saturn, so there's no delay stopping you from doing what you need to do.

There's a little bit of a wonky relationship between Mercury and Pluto too, so you are able to make big changes and not really feel much regret — this is exactly what you need right now, as feelings will only get in the way of your progress.

The Moon will try to egg you on, though, as Luna goes from Sagittarius to Capricorn at the start of the day. The Moon square your ruling planet is a little celestial eye roll of condescending judgmentalness, but no matter.

You know that these signals are meant to give you the kick in the pants you need. And it's a good thing because Mercury is in harmony with Uranus, the planet of both chaos and miracles, and something good is about to take place.

In fact, you being so committed right now it's quite a miracle in itself, and this is part of what makes Tuesday a great day for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Well, Leo, you have had your turn all month, and now that the Sun is preparing to leave your zodiac sign, you can really put all your energy into making this week count.

Everybody knows that anytime it's your birthday, the whole month is a time for celebration.

So of course you would like for this solar season to leave with quite the hoo-rah. The Sun is in the right position for you to go all the way to your dreams, and that's because Jupiter is nicely involved.

The Sun is opposite Jupiter who is sitting in your relationship sector, and this means that you have lots of friends and loved ones to cheer you on.

You are in high spirits too, as the Sun speaks with Pluto to ignite your courage, and chats with Neptune to help you stop being so stubborn on Tuesday.

Pluto and Neptune are there to remind you that it's important for you to pursue your dreams with fervor, and that is exactly what you will do.

And the truth is you have quite a bit of dreams, don't you Leo? Knowing that deep in your heart is why Tuesday will be exceptionally wonderful for you.

For the first time in your life you're going to know exactly what it is that you want, and how to get it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

What's better than having Jupiter and your sign? Having Jupiter and the sign where it is exalted.

Jupiter is strong when it's in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, and this is actually a very sweet spot for your ruling planet to be.

When Jupiter is an Aquarius, you are quite the chatterbox. But the good thing is that you don't have to worry about who it is that will listen to all you have to say. You'll have quite the audience on Tuesday. Friends will seek you out. Strangers may strike up conversations.

Lots of people are intrigued by the things that you have to tell them, and you're going to love being the center of attention.

With the Sun opposite Jupiter, you will not have to fight to be in the limelight. The limelight is going to want you there.

And, it doesn't hurt that the Moon is speaking to Jupiter as well while leaving your zodiac sign before entering your money sector.

All of this will give you a great sense of belonging and fulfillment. You will continue to be yourself all day. In fact, being who you were meant to be is exactly why Tuesday is going to be a great day for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.