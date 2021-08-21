Your weekly love horoscope for August 23 to August 29, 2021 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs.

It doesn’t matter if it’s timing, the relationship, the job or even the life path; when something truly resonates as what’s right for your soul, you just know. Even if you deny it in the beginning, even if it’s inconvenient, you just know.

Your weekly love horoscope starting on August 23 is coming off of the Full Moon in Aquarius and it sets the tone for love no matter what zodiac sign.

This is the compass that points you towards living in alignment with your soul.

As we begin the week, we’ll still be coming off of our second Full Moon in Aquarius and while the energy is more decided and clearer on what steps to take next, there’s just enough Uranian energy to help us throw the shackles off anything else that is holding us back.

While there are a few transits this week, a couple of which are involving Mercury the planet of communication, the universe is rather quiet.

This isn’t because it will be a lull in our lives this week but because we’re meant to sit with the current energy so that we can make the most of it and take the action that we need to.

To begin this week on the right energetic note it’s important to take a few moments to meditate or have quiet reflection.

The difference between the two though is in meditate the universe guides us while the other is where we try to guide the universe.

Look for what life is trying to tell you and show you, not the other way around, but if you step back from the personalization of it being about you, there is a whole other piece to it you may discover.

Begin this week with a quiet mind, look for where you need to resolve anything from your past and don’t let timing or social constraints tell you that it’s not the right time for a new commitment.

The only truth that matters is the one in your heart, your job is just to listen.

Astrology affects to your weekly love horoscope this week starting on August 23 to August 29, 2021

Monday, August 23, 2021

Venus in Libra Trine Saturn in Aquarius, This one-day transit changes the energy from the previous week dramatically. No more are we questioning. No more are we thinking about the past or what needs to be tied up, instead we are focused and driven to manifest our romantic future.

This will change the energy in relationships from “I’m not sure” to “I know”. An excellent time for serious conversations and to make any commitments.

Mars in Virgo Trine Uranus in Taurus, A two-day transit that will help us feel more confident in making the necessary changes that we need to for our life to progress to the next level.

While the previous transit today involves the planet that represents the feminine (Venus) this involves the masculine (Mars) which means not only will it affect each partner but also those energies within us. This is a time for leaving the past behind and truly stepping into what lays ahead.

Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Mercury in Virgo Opposite Neptune in Pisces, A two-day transit involving the planet of communication (Mercury) and the planet of dreams and unconditional love (Neptune).

For those situations in which we haven’t yet settled things with the past, this will be a day that brings any issues to the forefront so that we can discuss and move past them once and for all. It also may be a day where we need to once again reaffirm to another, to ourselves and to the universe our plans for moving ahead.

Break-ups don’t necessarily occur on one day but through continued awareness that there is no ‘back’ to return to any longer.

Thursday, August 26, 2021

Mercury in Virgo Trine Pluto in Capricorn, A quick moving one-day transit inviting us to communicate and speak on what we are uncomfortable with or what we’ve hidden from others.

This is a day to speak your truth, because it’s the truth that is the catalyst for change. It’s also the truth that sets, builds and maintains our future, especially those plans with a solid foundation.

Whether it’s the old situation you’ve moved past or the new commitment for the future, remember the truth is always an act of love.

Friday, August 27, 2021

Absence of any planetary action, Today through the 31st begins a phase of absolutely no planets making any aspects or transits.

Enjoy this pause because it’s being given to you so that you can process but also work through the recent events in your life. It’s all for a purpose.

Weekly love horoscope for all zodiac signs starting August 23 to August 29, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Use your natural ability to say what’s on your mind and what’s wrong this week to move ahead into greener pastures.

They say the grass is greener where you water it however there’s a big difference between a field that never seems to have enough and that which is able to flourish naturally.

It’s time to go where you truly feel aligned to and to stop trying to talk yourself into a life and relationship that while served a purpose, never truly fit.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Watch for being overly stubborn this week about not making changes that stir up feelings of being afraid of the unknown. While your passionate nature is a gift, you have to be able to discern whether you’re operating from intuition or from fear.

Another factor is those you surround yourself with. Just because you have a partner that says they love you, doesn’t mean they truly want to best for you-especially if it differs from what they think you should do.

Try to separate yourself from the drama of what’s been going on so you can find a new perspective, you just may see that was all you needed to do to finally see things clearly.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

At some point you just have to decide, to choose not only which life path or partner that you want to invest in, but more importantly who you truly are. Make sure to give yourself time this week to reflect on how the stories from your past affect how you see yourself.

You weren’t supposed to have all the answers then, and you still won’t have them now, but you can see where you’re limiting your own self because the future doesn’t have to repeat the past, but only if you can see the lessons it was meant to teach you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Having a sold structure at home and with those in your tribe are important, but this week don’t hold back from speaking the truth just because it feels like it will throw things off balance.

While confrontation is never something you openly seek, sometimes the storm is what clears our path.

You still may not feel ready to do this, but the one guarantee is that this time it’s not going to go away. You can’t hide from it, ignore it or even wish it away.

The next chapter of your life is here, you just have to decide if you’re going to be the one to write it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This week is full of action for you. While there have been times recently where you doubted yourself or had to learn what truly resonates, the time for guessing or inaction has passed.

You have all the information you need to move forward, it’s just a matter of realizing that.

Deep down one of your most positive traits is your confidence in what is truly for you.

Sometimes partners or even family members make you doubt that, but you always know what is best for you. Now is the time to act on that.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is a week to go within and reflect on the changes that you have been going through recently. Life will never be perfect, it won’t ever be completely smooth sailing, but once you are aware of exactly who you are in this moment, you realize that is the only thing you ever needed to figure out.

While the quiet may seem like nothing is happening, it’s actually the opposite.

What transpires this week, how you feel about yourself and what you envision for your future makes a huge difference in what your next move will be. Make sure it’s coming from who you are now versus who you were before you began this journey.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Instead of trying to control your outer environment so much this week, let go and see what sticks. While this can be applied to any area of your life, look specifically to your romantic life and relationship. We can’t ever make anyone show up for us.

We can’t make someone be the partner we need or to see their own actions in a light of truth. All we can do is make choices that align with our soul but that also has to do with how we view love.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

If we think it has to be a hard struggle, then it will show up in that way. If we think it should be easy and free, then that is what will happen as well. Recognize that we can’t keep what isn’t for us, just as much as we can’t put off what is.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The tests feel like they just keep coming and while part of it is the bill finally coming due on some long-awaited self and relationship awareness, the other part is the more our life is not based on our truth, the more difficult it will be to realign it.

You’re going through what you are right now to clear space for what is to come. In every aspect of your life, but yes, especially romantically.

There is no space for maybes, or for someone holding a space they never intend of entering into. Look for where life feels the most challenging right now because that is where the most change needs to take place.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Truth is often bittersweet but that doesn’t mean it isn’t welcome. Sometimes we stumble upon the truth when we least expect it, when we’re just trying to live each day as it comes and suddenly like a wave bearing down, we can’t escape it any longer.

Instead of wishing you realized it sooner, be grateful it’s finally arrived. It’s always easy in the moment to say that you wish you would have seen it earlier, you wish you would have done that then, or even not done something.

But the thing is like love, it always arrives on time. Be grateful for what you’ve been shown recently about yourself, life and those around you because now the only thing to do, is to finally do something about it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This week may bring some unexpected new perspectives about yourself, the choices you’ve made and how they relate to your romantic life. While you are known for being able to accomplish great things, sometimes you fail to see yourself, your abilities and your inner world clearly.

This affects what we build externally because we can’t align our life if we don’t know who we truly are.

As much as the outside world may be clamoring for attention or it seems like it’s ticking along like normal, there are drastic changes going on within yourself. Open to your eyes to your own truth because that is the one that matters most.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Sometimes we say we don’t want something simply to put off the disappointment of what happens if we don’t receive it.

But in that way, we’re planning for our failure, not our success. This is especially in your relationships as it’s an area that often feels you can’t control it, unlike your career or even living environment.

We all go through hard chapters in our love stories, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t better ones to come.

Allow yourself to let go of any lingering hurts or betrayals this week and truly ask yourself, what do you want from love? Then, open your heart to receiving goodness and fulfillment like never before.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The more secure you are with yourself, the more your truth what is meant for you will show up. It doesn’t require work, effort, trying until you’re exhausted or cutting pieces away of yourself, so you appear more manageable.

This begins with yourself though. Once you know your value and what you deserve then you realize that either people see that, or they don’t.

You don’t want to ever be in a situation in which you constantly have to remind your partner what it is you deserve.

If they don’t see that when they look at you, then they don’t really see you at all.

This means you’ll settle into an ease this week of just being yourself, of allowing life to reveal its truths to you about who you belong with and quite possibly where as well.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.