Weekly One Card Tarot Reading For August 23 - 29, 2021

Your weekly one card tarot reading is here with prediction for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on August 23 to August 29, 2021.

The Tarot is looking GREAT for us this week, friends. The general feel here is that we're all about to get what we want, in different proportions.

There's no fear this week, nor is there a warning to back off, or retreat. In a way, this week, according to the Tarot, is one where we finally get that chance to realize our dreams.

We are also looking at money-making opportunities - in abundance.

This isn't the week where we sit things out; this is the one where we finish what we were working so hard on, so that we can finally see what all that work was for - the brilliant and successful project we've been working on.

Does it turn out as good as we wished? The cards show that it's even better!

So, let's turn to the beautiful Aquarian Tarot deck for inspiration and insight.

There are so many, many gorgeous Tarot decks, but I find that time and time again, I return to this one, as its artistic beauty is beyond words.

As I lay the cards out before me, I see how each card pertains to each sign of the zodiac.

Let's begin.

Weekly one card tarot reading for August 23 to August 29, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Ten of Pentacles

You can rest assured that this is going to be one very good week for you, in fact, you might even be able to say you are now 'content' which is a huge statement, if you think about it.

Contentment is a rare thing, yet you will manage to pull it off.

The success you've worked for - in finance and in family life, will be apparent to you this week. Nobody is complaining and everyone in your circle of family and friends seems very happy to simply 'be'.

You are feeling secure and easy-going, which will feel like a true vacation for you, Aries. Good for you, enjoy it while it lasts.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Four of Cups

It's all opportunity, all the time for you, Taurus, and yet you may not recognize how fortunate you are.

You are having such a good time in life, these days, that it's almost inconceivable to you that it could actually get better - and it will. It's almost as if opportunities are being handed to you, even as you sleep.

You can't get away from good fortune even if you try. This is truly a magical time for you. Your best bet would be to accept this outstanding flow of good luck with gratitude and humility. Believe it - it's all real.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): The Hierophant, reversed

Always a good card, but tricky when reversed. In this case, what you're looking at this week is the idea of being challenged.

You are a smart person with a lot of knowledge to share, but sometimes you lock in a little too hard, which makes you come off as obstinate and stubborn; you want to be known as the Wise person, yet you hold tightly to your opinions, which show others that you are stuck and perhaps not willing to see other viewpoints.

You may have a lesson to share - expect your words of wisdom to be challenged this week.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Ace of Swords, reversed

What we're looking at here is a firm decision made by you, in an attempt to end something once and for all.

You know what you need to do, and you are ready, willing and able to protect this idea - there is nobody on this planet who can sway your decision, and you are more than ready to shut them down if they try.

This wasn't an easy decision for you to make, yet once you saw the truth in it, you knew there was no going back. Stay true to yourself, Cancer - you are doing the right thing.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Six of Pentacles, reversed

OK, you win some, you lose some, and in this case - you lose a little. Well, let's not even call it a loss...what we're dealing with here, with this reversed Six of Pentacles, is a financial miss, meaning you may see the loss of some money this week - it's not a horror show, it's just a wake up call that insists you pay greater attention to your finances.

You may have overspent, or spent unwisely, and now you have to go through the hassle of returning something to get your money back. Like I said, it's not a horror story - it's more like a hassle opera. Trust me - you'll live to tell.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): The High Priestess, reversed

If you go around pretending that you have magical powers and that if someone gets on your nerves, you can simply zap them with your wand, then here comes your wake up call.

You're not an all powerful Mage, Virgo - you are, however, intuitive and smart.

Use your brain to work out solutions; showing off some kind of mysterious power that only you have will make you look like a charlatan and a fraud, not to mention that you don't have anything more powerful than any other human being does.

Stop playing at being a big, scary witch and start depending more on the very real powers you have, at hand.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Ace of Wands

This is a great work card, and shows ultimate success at the job. You are someone who dedicates themselves wholly to whatever work you assign yourself.

You have no intention ever, of not fulfilling your duties, and it will be during this week that you really get to see the fruits of your labor.

There's an elegance to the way you work; you see the goal in your mind, and you go for it with a work ethic that is bar none.

You're there to create the best product you can, and you will see that achievement shine this week.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Nine of Pentacles

Nobody says no to the Nine of Pentacles, and neither will you. This week is all about success and the making of top dollar.

You are doing something you love - and when what you love starts bringing in the cold, hard cash, you love to spend it like there's no tomorrow.

You'll see yourself doing some heavy spending this week, with no loss or serious depletion to your bank account.

This is the week where you decide whether or not to make that big expenditure; chances are, it's a good idea. The cards say, "Go for it!"

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Page of Cups, reversed

While it may not be applicable to all, there's a very good chance that you, Sagittarius, will be very charmed by a younger member of your family this week.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

This could be your son or daughter, or someone much younger than you. This person will reach out to you, for guidance - for love.

You will be able to play the part of the older, wiser teacher-figure, and that will charge your batteries, because in truth, you love helping young people out.

They may do and say the craziest things, but that's all the more reason to love and guide them.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Five of Cups, reversed

OK, so you can't have 'em all. Let's put it this way, Capricorn, you tried. This card, reversed, represents an honest effort made by you, that turns out with a less than desirable outcome.

This may present as an outed secret, something you shouldn't have said, yet there you were, spilling the beans.

You said too much, and now everyone wants to 'kill the messenger'. So much for being the one who tells the truth, eh?

It's OK - in the long run, they had to know anyway, so it might as well have been you told the truth. All things will smooth themselves out within the week.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Seven of Cups

It's a great week for you, Aquarius, as many avenues of interest open up. If you've been hankering for a new education, this is the week to start.

If you've wanted to take on a new hobby - there's nothing stopping you. The cards are practically pushing you into new worlds of experience.

The Seven of Cups presents you with variety, and no matter what you choose, you are sure to find success and happiness.

Now, your only problem is...which amazing opportunity should you sign on for?

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Four of Wands

All of your dreams are starting to look like they are going to come true.

You can see it before you; the house you want, the life you wish to live - you can visualize so clearly the location and job you wish to have...and it's all starting to look very, very possible.

This Four of Wands is about visualization, the creative kind. Know it, and make it so, Pisces. Build it and they will come, so to speak.

Use the Law of Attraction to manifest your dream the way exactly as you visualize it. You have the power, make it so!

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.