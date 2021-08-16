One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, August 17, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, August 17, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We are preparing for changes, and astrology shows us what this means in so many ways.

The Sun is preparing to change zodiac signs this week, and it's our last week of the Sun tarot card as a primary focus.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, which loves adventure.

Tuesday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 3, the Creative, and creativity is all about taking what's old and making something new.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 3 personality traits include English photographer and former wife of Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney, American singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett, and American actor Alan Alda.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Tuesday, August 17, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

People can be emotionally draining today. You may find that you need to pull back just a little bit in order to recoup some of the energy you've lost.

When dealing with situations that really have nothing to do with you, give yourself permission to withdraw.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Money is on the horizon. You are about to start a new endeavor that could lead to a financial gain.

It's important for you to keep your eyes and ears open for opportunities. Something is in the works, and it is coming your way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

It's good to be in some sort of mastermind today or to enroll in one soon.

You learn much from people who are sharing their ideas. If you feel stuck in a rut and need some guidance get involved in a think tank.

You need to hear how others are making improvements, so do things that allow you to connect with a group.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

You're finally over the need to try something that has been tempting you for sometime. Feel good knowing that you have gotten past the point of a craving.

This is worthy of celebration, and you should acknowledge yourself for having the discipline not to give into something that you know wasn't good for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Everyone has their turn at greatness, but you may have your chance much sooner than later.

Keep working hard so that your efforts climb you to the top. Even if you're tired Leo, stick to your guns, and don't give up.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

You are juggling a lot of things right now, and it's hard to know which item is important enough for the top of your priority list.

It's best for you to sit down and figure out a plan of action so that you're able to make the most of your week.

If not, you'll be fine by the seat of your pants and not getting the outcome that you hoped for.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

It's time for you to consider the idea of an internship, or some sort of program that allows you a chance to fine tune your craft.

You can only learn so much on your own, and eventually it's good to be around other people who challenge you and give you a little bit of competition.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

You are going to experience a slight financial hardship this week.

This is not something to become overly concerned about, but it is a good idea for you to take time to evaluate your financial picture so that you do not make any mistakes that are costly.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

Trust your intuition as it will always guide you in the right direction. If you have to choose between listening to your head or following your heart, always choose your heart.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Do you have a fighting spirit about you today and you will not let people get in your way of a goal.

Keep your focus laser sharp. Manage your time. Keep your to-do list short.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You may not be ready to go for sure.

You have been doing quite a bit of thinking and still not out of decision.

This is a confusing time for you as you go back-and-forth from one item to the next. Be patient with yourself as things take time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Are you sure to check your spam folder and your mail, as a message may have not been delivered to you in a timely fashion disorganization problem.

If you're expecting someone to send you something, and it has not arrived yet, don't be passive about it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.