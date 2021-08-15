One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, August 16, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, August 16, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo for the last week until August 22.

The Moon is in the sign of Sagittarius. We are just a week away from the second Full Moon.

Monday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 11/2, the Intuitive.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 11 personality traits include many political figures: former President of the United States, Barack Obama, former Vice President of the United States, Al Gore, and former First Lady of the United States Jackie Kennedy.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Monday, August 16, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Sometimes you get away with things that you shouldn't have.. And despite the fact that you're glad karma didn't pay you a visit, there is still a little bit of survivor's guilt that you're experiencing right now.

You know that life isn't fair, Aries, and in this moment in time you benefited. You were able to get the upper hand, but don't test fate. Next time around you may not be so lucky.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

Saying good bye to something that you thought would last is very difficult. It can be hard on your heart to think that what you thought would be in your future is now going to be a part of your past.



This is part of your life story, and a stepping stone to greater things to come. It may be sad right now but eventually you will see how everything falls into place.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

Sometimes old wisdom has its place that does not work for now. You may misapply some advice that you've been given because it was truly good, but in this circumstance it does not work.



It's good to be open to new ideas, and if you have to be the one who discovers what works for you, and maybe for the first time, so be it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

New things in your life can cause a lot of chaos. People aren't adjusted to what is happening just yet so they are fighting against it.

You may feel unsupported in your dreams. But that doesn't mean that you should not be trying to pursue them. Sometimes you have to go out alone until the evidence is there for others to believe in you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

You are feeling as though someone has stabbed you straight through the heart with their dishonesty and lack of integrity.

This is a very difficult time for you right now and it will take a while for you to heal. Your guards are going to be up, but this is what will make you feel safe until you are ready to let love back in again.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

It's time for you to stop trying to organize what you're planning to do and to start doing it.

It's one thing to talk about what you want in your life, but one day you have to actually do it. That day has finally come. All the planning has been set forth. It's now time for you to focus and to take action.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Strength

It's strange that you rarely know how strong you are until the moment that you have to prove yourself.

You are going through a purifying fire of difficulty. It's possible that you may feel as though you will never make it but you will. When everything is over, you’ll be more confident and resilient..

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

You have done all the work that you needed to do, and now it's time for you to get moving. The doubt and the questioning helped you to find all the information you needed, and it took quite a bit of time.

It's almost shocking that you are now at the stage of life where you need to start taking action. It may be rough at first, but the transition from thinking to doing is worth it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

There is a lot of good advice coming to you from people you know love you and that you trust.

However, you are the only person who can make decisions for yourself. As much as your parents or other people in your life love you, you need to let them know you’re going to do what is best for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

There are a lot of people trying to make the decisions but only one person can truly lead.

Everyone wants to be first in line to get the credit, but it's typically the person who has been doing the work quietly that ends up finishing the strongest. You don’t need to make a lot of noise to be recognized.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You are one step ahead of everyone else. This is where you start to shine.

You have been building your life up to this moment and now you get to use all your skills and help others while you are at it. This is a good time for you and your life, so enjoy it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

There is a lot of arguing and bickering back-and-forth. Some people will not agree with you for any reason at all.

You may find it difficult to prove the facts because people are wanting to just see what they want to see. Perhaps it's better for you to let more time pass as the truth often speaks for itself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.