One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, August 15, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, August 15, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun has one week left of Leo energy, and the Moon will be in Scorpio at the start of the day, but things change and it's time to wrap up this season..

Just after the Quarter Moon in Scorpio takes place on Sunday, the Moon will enter the sign of Sagittarius.

The Quarter Moon brings a desire to start something - so this is a time for leadership in your own life.

Sunday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 1, the Leader.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 1 personality traits include American actress and director Drew Barrymore and American rapper singer/songwriter Eminem

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Sunday, August 15, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

When you don't trust intuition, you often end up regretting it.

You have so much inside of you that your conscience will be speaking to you all day long, so when your heart keeps pressing you to make a decision, it's time for you to think about why.

Perhaps your soul is asking you to be brave and to try something that you're afraid of doing, but can become one of the best experiences of your life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

A fresh start is so exciting. You have so much going for you right now. This is why it's important for you to not be in a big rush to get to where you want to go.

It's not about how quickly you reach your goal but instead the way that you went about the journey.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Are a lot of variables, and things can feel slightly chaotic. You're going through a tough time right now, and it's affecting your finances.

This is no time for you to panic or to do drastic things. Instead keep a level head and try to gather as much information as you can in order to make an educated decision.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

The start of anything is always the hardest. You may feel like you just want to procrastinate and not do anything.

You might be going through a little bit of self-doubt and pondering whether or not what you want to do is worth it. All these feelings are normal. However, set a date to decide that you will finally take action and then just do it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You are ready to move forward and you don't want to wait.

You are going to take strong action and initiative and people will find us very admirable about you. You are working making your dreams come true, and do not want to stop until it becomes a reality.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

It's important to manage everything that you have so that you know where it is that you need to make changes.

This can be a tough task to tackle as you are still going through quite a few things in your own life as well.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Your instincts and psychic intuition is heightened and you are more open to receive messages from the universe.

This is a time to pray, to meditate and for fasting. Pour out what you want and see how quickly the powers that be meet you where you are at.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Your feelings have been working themselves out and now that you have the confidence you lacked in the past, it's easier for you to put your foot down and stand up for yourself.

It's going to be super hard to do at first, but once you accept that you're in the power seat, great things will head your way.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

You have a lot of creative energy and having fun. You are in the flow of things and working with other people who foster that sense of growth is good for you.

Enjoy good company. Be around people who want you to explore your talents with art, music, or writing.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Trust your instincts. The time to strike is when you feel that the moment is near. Your heart is a great guide on timing.

It knows things beyond time that you don't cognitively. Your spirit just senses things without any explanation. You don't have to think about it, just do it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

There's a lot of chaos going on in your life and it may have to do with egos and the people involved with the situation.

You have to do what is best for you at times. Too much thinking, opinions or control only makes life harder for you. Simplify. Simplify.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Something borrowed from the past can be helpful to you right now. You might not need to reinvent the wheel. Why should you if it's not broken?

Change happens slowly. You don't have to rush the process. You can slowly move things in a new direction without forcing the process.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.