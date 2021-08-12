One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, August 13, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, August 13, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in the sign of Leo until August 22, 2021 an we are just a week away from the second Full Moon in Aquarius.

The Moon will be in Libra entering Scorpio on Friday.

Friday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 8, the Powerhouse.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 8 personality traits include Edgar Cayce, an American famous mystic and tarot card reader and singer/songwriter Barbara Streisand.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Friday, August 13, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

There is no secret sauce to life, Aries. You have to just believe in yourself at times even when no one else will.

There isn't always going to be some thing that you can truly look forward to, and that is when your imagination needs to kick in.

Decide what you want and imagine it's going to happen in your life. A true spirit of belief can call this to yourself.

Things sometimes happen because your thoughts created the energy that was required for its manifestation.



Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Sometimes people can get in the way of your goals.

You should not always depend on what other people want for you and so for that reason you may find it necessary to start detaching yourself from the belief that you need permission or approval from others.

Instead of trying to get someone to be happy about what you're doing, just let your results enjoy speak for itself.

Eventually, they will be overjoyed with you, and if they are not, you know where you stand.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Right now creativity feels slightly stifled and you may realize your life is not providing you the inspiration that you need.

Do things that help you to feel like you are in the center of the action.

Maybe go out to the park or walk around the mall. See a movie in person or visit with some friends to laugh and talk about life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Feelings can be a powerful disruptor of your energy as you start to experience new emotions that you did not know you had.

You may be going through some trials and tribulations that are throwing off your insight and intuition.

This is when it's important for you to nurture your spirit back to good health.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death

It's good to talk about how sad you are when some things comes to an end. A relationship ending or a break up is not easy to forget.

Even if you try, you may still have moments where you remember how things used to be. It's good to have a friend that you can talk to you about lessons without judgment.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Sometimes you think someone is against you, but they are not. You are just getting over the belief that you cannot trust a particular person because of their behaviors and how they had treated you.

Now that they are showing themselves to be more interested than they were before, this changes the status of your relationship and can even change how you were feeling.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are learning to take things one day at a time and not try to jump ahead of yourself. You are starting to slowly gain an appreciation for what it is that you have and value it.

It's the confidence inside you that is growing that wasn't there before. It's allowing you to go beyond what you have tried in the past. This is why you're starting to see results.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

You are at a place where you just need to take a break and let yourself process your emotions.

Once you get your feelings under control, you will start to see things in a different light. It's not good to make decisions about anything when you're highly emotional. It's often better just to let the drama of the day ride out, and then start back up tomorrow.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

It's a beautiful day to take a step back and to evaluate your entire life. You may want to add more time for creativity in the arts.

You may need to start processing your emotions in different ways other than talking.

This can be where you start to write more or play music. It also may be a good time for you to retreat from the world and look within.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

Think with your head and not your heart. You are learning that there are certain things that require you to remain objective.

It may be difficult for you to not act in a way that shows your personal opinions, but it's best to keep a poker face when trying to negotiate with others.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Keyword today is restraint. You want to make sure that you are not overextending yourself or doing more than you really can handle.

You might think that you can squeeze in every ounce of the day if you just try to discipline your energy, but this will be a stretch for you as life often presents unpredictable moments that derail your progress.

Try as hard as you can to remain focused on one thing, and do it well.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

There are so many opinions and voices out there to listen to but the most important thing is for you to remember that what you think and feel matters to you.

You will be asked to either partner or to agree with someone, and this could go against your own beliefs.

Even if you love the other person, and don't want them to feel like they're standing in the world all by themselves, be true to your own believes.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.